One Piece Chapter 1043: Fans explode in excitement as Twitter reacts

One Piece Chapter 1043 is still trending among Twitter users, given the huge cliffhanger at the end.

It's been a while since the series had this much excitement. Although Luffy was defeated by Kaido yet again, One Piece Chapter 1043 ended with a shocking revelation. Zunesha revealed that Joy Boy has finally returned to Wano Country. The final panel shows Luffy smiling as he begins a transformation process.

One Piece will be on break next week, so readers will have plenty of time to discuss these events. The return of Joy Boy has gotten a lot of people talking these past few days. To put it into perspective, the official sub-reddit had to use two different spoiler threads because the first had too many comments.

Social media continues to react to One Piece Chapter 1043

Readers have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. Joy Boy is a central figure to the Void Century. His impending arrival is a major plot development for the series.

Twitter users react to One Piece Chapter 1043

Several readers have expressed their excitement via Twitter. Although it's been a few days since the spoilers were released, fans are still reacting to One Piece Chapter 1043.

From this point forward, the fandom will have a lot to look forward to. The appearance of Joy Boy marks the final stages of Luffy's journey. Speaking of which, many fans noted that Binks' Sake has some very relevant lyrics, as seen in the below Tweet:

It's very clear that series creator Eiichiro Oda has been setting up this moment for several years now. For many readers, this is long-term storytelling at its finest. This is why there has been so much engagement with the recent chapter.

Why are fans so excited?

Ever since Nico Robin mentioned him back at Fishman Island, Joy Boy has been the center of the One Piece mystery. He is the man responsible for leaving behind a great treasure in Laugh Tale. After learning about the world's true history, Gol D. Roger held Joy Boy in very high regard.

Wano Country has been slowly building him back up again. For some reason, Kaido wanted to become Joy Boy, although he failed to do so. It's also been revealed that Zunesha used to be a traveling companion for Joy Boy.

The most recent chapter ends with the sudden declaration that Joy Boy has returned. Fans have many questions regarding this particular statement, such as whether or not he reincarnated himself. Luffy's transformation has also been the subject of debate, as he seems to be using a brand new form.

Fans will have to wait two weeks to resolve the cliffhanger

Regardless, Eiichiro Oda will be on break next week. In the meantime, readers have two weeks to discuss the events of One Piece Chapter 1043. Some fans even joked that Oda purposely left his entire community in shambles. It's going to be a very long wait just to see what happens next.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

