One Piece Chapter 1057 teaser hints at Luffy's next major adventure

One Piece Chapter 1057 editor’s note suggest epic adventure on the horizon for the Straw Hats as the world succumbs to chaos

Editor's note

As aforementioned, One Piece Chapter 1057 spoiler information has thankfully begun releasing during the publication break week rather than the official week of release. While this has historically been the approach in previous, similar situations, there’s no telling when Shueisha will adjust their protocol when it comes to publication break weeks.

Nevertheless, this has led to the editor’s note for Chapter 1057 being leaked quite early on Sunday afternoon, seemingly teasing a major adventure to come for the Straw Hats. The exact translation reads, "A chaotic world! Where are Luffy and co heading to next?" This is most likely meant to tease their final departure from Wano in the upcoming issue, and possibly even to reveal which island is next.

Fans are mostly debating as to whether or not Elbaf will be the next island the crew goes to, which is no doubt the most likely answer given the current story. Many suspect that the final Road Poneglyph also lies on Elbaf, adding further credence to the theory that the land of Giants is indeed next up for the Straw Hat’s adventure.

One fan makes a particularly strong case for Elbaf by citing recent spoilers from Film: Red, which seemingly portrayed Yasopp as having Observation Haki superior to Katakuri’s. The Big Mom Pirate was formerly thought of as having the strongest Observation Haki in the series, but if the Yasopp scenes of the film are revealed as canon, this obviously isn’t the case.

There’s also the general idea that Elbaf has been long-teased via Usopp’s dreams, which are to become a strong warrior of the sea like the giants of Elbaf. Many hope that the island’s arc will focus on Usopp, giving him a treatment similar to that of Sanji in Whole Cake Island.

Others, meanwhile, are arguing against the next island being Elbaf for a variety of reasons. One common one is the idea that Shanks and Luffy will reunite on the island upon its introduction, and some fans feel that this reunion would be too soon if Elbaf is indeed next. Others are simply arguing that they don’t want Elbaf to be a random island the crew goes to, likely meaning the destination should have more of a build to it.

Regardless of what ends up happening in One Piece Chapter 1057 or where the Straw Hat crew goes next, it’s clear that the stakes will be raised in the coming arc. With the “chaotic world” teased in the editor’s note raging as Luffy nears the end of his journey, fans can no doubt expect an epic final saga to finish out the series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece Chapter 1057 news as the week progresses, as well as series anime, manga, film, and live-action news throughout the year of its 25th anniversary.

