One Piece Chapter 1059 teaser puts Blackbeard in the spotlight

Hints about the plot of One Piece Chapter 1059 keep coming out, each one revealing more than the last. A few hours ago, leaker YonkouProd gave fans a massive hint, revealing that Boa and Blackbeard would play an important role in this upcoming chapter, as they were both featured in the image.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1059 and reflects the author’s opinion. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in this piece unless otherwise specified.

Blackbeard and Boa were confirmed to be a part of One Piece Chapter 1059

Since the first hints started to come out, many fans believed Blackbeard would have something to do with the chapter. The first hint featured a crying Perona looking at a newspaper, something that directly related to Gecko Moria. As Moria was last seen with Blackbeard, fans speculated that the Yonko would either make an appearance or be mentioned in the news.

While it is not yet confirmed how, YonkouProd has basically confirmed to fans that Blackbeard will somehow be involved with the plot of One Piece Chapter 1059. Fans theorized that this could hint at either Moria being recruited by Blackbeard or killed by the Emperor.

Kakarot @KAKAR0Tsays @OP_NEWS2022 @YonkouProd I think it just means we have both boa and bb in this chapter rather than they both are involved together. @OP_NEWS2022 @YonkouProd I think it just means we have both boa and bb in this chapter rather than they both are involved together.

However, Boa was also featured in the image, making fans believe that Blackbeard and Boa may appear together in the chapter for some reason. Nonetheless, many fans are disputing this theory by claiming Boa and Blackbeard have no reason to be featured together at all, as they were both involved in different subplots the last time we saw them.

Boa will most likely appear after defeating Koby or being recruited by the Cross Guild. We still need to know how the encounter between the pink-haired Marine and Boa went so that One Piece Chapter 1059 can finally answer this question.

Did Boa beat Koby? (Image via Toei Animation)

Whatever the case, fans can be sure that Boa and Blackbeard will be prominent figures in this upcoming chapter. Lately, Oda has been known to subvert fans' expectations when it comes to his manga, so it is hard to predict what the future may bring for these two characters.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard and his crew may make a comeback in Chapter 1059 (Image via Toei Animation)

The hype fans feel for the release of One Piece Chapter 1059 will not go down until the full spoilers come out or the actual chapter is published. Fans want to learn everything they can about this new chapter before its release, as it may be vital for the plot moving forward. The story of the final saga is progressing slowly, but it is giving fans many things to expect.

We now know that Boa and Blackbeard will appear in some manner in this next chapter. We will have to wait to learn more about their specific role, although just knowing they will be featured is exciting for fans. As more hints and spoilers start coming out, we will likely learn more about their roles sooner rather than later.

