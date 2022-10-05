 One Piece Chapter 1062 (Additional Spoilers): Rob Lucci returns, why Vegapunk is a target, and more

One Piece Chapter 1062’s initial spoilers were released on Tuesday evening, bringing with them some intriguing information on the upcoming issue. However, since then, fans have seen additional spoilers leak which paint the chapter to be even more exciting, as well as clarifying a few key points.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the additional One Piece Chapter 1062 spoilers is that there are multiple Vegapunks, all with their own personality and quirks. It seems as if the situation is similar to Naruto’s Pain, where there are several individual Pains but the one true Pain controls them all, whether literally or figuratively.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest, additional One Piece Chapter 1062 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1062 additional spoilers see Vegapunk’s different forms each aligned with certain emotion or philosophy

One Piece Chapter 1062’s additional spoilers begin by expanding upon the final point initial spoilers made, regarding CP0 agents coming to kill Vegapunk. It turns out that the three specific agents sent are none other than Stussy, alongside familiar faces Kaku and Rob Lucci. Fans haven’t seen Lucci fight or play a key role since Enies Lobby, so this is certainly an exciting development for them.

They also have a Seraphim Pacifista model of Bartholomew Kuma, one who has no Devil Fruit powers. This would seemingly suggest that the Seraphims can’t copy Kuma’s Devil Fruit power either, which was an emphasized feature of the original, base Pacifista models. This could suggest them to be too artificial to apply Devil Fruits, even via Vegapunk’s yet-described method of having weapons eat Fruits.

The additional One Piece Chapter 1062 spoilers go on to describe that the other Vegapunk’s each have their own free will and traits, with Vegapunk 02 being regarded as somewhat evil. Spoiler community members Kinjin and @TeeDeeA_ helped translate part of a panel detailing the Vegapunks. This translation lists them off as:

Punk 01, named Shaka, representing kindness and justice

Punk 02, named Lilith, representing evil and maliciousness

Punk 03, named Edison, representing emotion and thought

Punk 04, named Pythagoras, representing wisdom

Punk 05, named Atlas, representing violence

Punk 06, named York, representing gree

Continuing with the mention of Vegapunk 02 being somewhat evil, spoiler community members also have another translated set of panels, this time from “kurwa” on the WorstGen forums. The One Piece Chapter 1062 panels sees a Den Den Mushi communicate to Lilith the value of Zoro’s bounty, as well as the fact that he’s so calm because he can kill Lilith instantly at that distance.

Whoever is speaking into the Den Den Mushi continues that it’s the same for Nico Robin behind him, before questioning what they could do against the Sea Beast weapons surrounding them. Lilith then questions if these “goofishly-acting idiots” are actually a decoy, saying she let her guard down. Zoro then says he has a request for her, asking if she’s okay with that.

One Piece Chapter 1062 additional spoilers go on to emphasize that the World Government and higher-ups have sent CP0 after Vegapunk for fear that he knows too much. The spoilers emphasize that it is indeed the specific mission of Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy to kill Vegapunk, before specifying that the trio and Seraphim Kuma are already on Egghead Island, hiding.

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1062 additional spoilers end by emphasizing that Vegapunk is similar to Pain from Naruto, suggesting the previously listed Vegapunks to not be the real one. This would, in turn, suggest that there is one Vegapunk who controls all of them, or is at least in charge of them due to his being the real Vegapunk.

