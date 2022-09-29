One Piece chapter 1062 preview has fans rooting for more

A couple of hours ago, the preview for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1062 was leaked on Twitter. The preview contained an image of a battle-ready Luffy with a caption about the Straw Hats being shocked. Nothing more was revealed about the plot of this new chapter in the preview, but that small page was enough to get fans hyped. Continue reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1062.

Based on the preview for One Piece chapter 1062, Luffy and his friends may learn more about the world

In the previous chapter, the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves stranded on a new and unknown island, Egghead. This has been the home of the brilliant but elusive doctor Vegapunk. For many years, fans have been asking Oda to reveal the identity and motivations of this enigmatic character. It looks like One Piece chapter 1062 will begin developing the story of this enigmatic figure.

The preview talked about the Straw Hats being shocked by the state of the world after leaving the Land of Wano behind. We have already seen their reactions to some of the most important news in chapter 1059, but it seems like they still have much to learn. Vegapunk will likely be the one delivering the news to the pirates.

Speculations about the preview’s meaning

Vegapunk and Kuma as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1062 is theorized to be the beginning of a new arc in the franchise’s story. Since the Wano arc ended, fans have had a hard time predicting where the manga’s story would head next. The answer to this question appeared on the island our heroes found themselves on, Egghead.

This technological sanctuary is where progress has been born, meaning it has a close relationship with the state of the world of One Piece. It is possible that the members of the crew who encountered Vegapunk will learn something about the new weapons being developed by the World Government.

However, Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Bonney were not with them, meaning they will not be there to learn about these advancements with their friends. As Luffy was also included in the preview for One Piece chapter 1062, it would be fair to assume that the young pirate’s small group will also encounter something shocking on their journey.

Final thoughts

The Straw Hat crew being attacked (Image via Shueisha)

Sadly, the spoilers about One piece chapter 1062’s plot are still far from being released. As no new chapter will be released this weekend, leakers have chosen to wait a few more days before delivering spoilers for the next chapter. Nonetheless, fans are already excited about what could happen in this upcoming chapter.

The world of the series is changing at an alarmingly fast speed, as Oda warned us a couple of months ago. The story will only keep getting more and more engaging as the manga closes to its end. This new arc could be the beginning of the Straw Hats’ most challenging adventure, although we will have to wait until One Piece chapter 1062 is released officially.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far