One Piece chapter 1061: Did Oda introduce Akainu’s daughter?

A very interesting theory has recently been gaining traction concerning One Piece chapter 1061.

The Marines are making their presence known in the current arc. Several of them debuted in One Piece chapter 1061. Hibari was seemingly the most overlooked new member of the SWORD organization. Of course, that was until somebody came up with a fascinating idea.

Twitter user @sandman_AP is a Japanese translator within the community. Based on Hibari's specific dialect in One Piece chapter 1061, they believe there must be some connection between her and Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, better known by his former name Akainu.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Here's a brief explanation of the Akainu father theory in One Piece chapter 1061

Hibari and Akainu both use the same speech style

sandman @sandman_AP #OP1061 In the latest chapter, Hibari's Japanese speech style is inevitably lost in translation. It is called "Hiroshima dialect", the same as Akainu. Considering only these 2 characters speak that dialect in OP, Oda might be implying Hibari is Akainu's daughter or something. In the latest chapter, Hibari's Japanese speech style is inevitably lost in translation. It is called "Hiroshima dialect", the same as Akainu. Considering only these 2 characters speak that dialect in OP, Oda might be implying Hibari is Akainu's daughter or something.😊 #OP1061 https://t.co/i095D7uftw

According to @sandman_AP, Hibari speaks with a particular form of language known as "Hiroshima dialect." Given its strong association with the Yakuza, speakers are often stereotyped as loud and combative, and Hibari is somewhat informal with her speech pattern.

With that said, Japanese dialects can get lost in translation, so details like this are very easy to miss. Since @sandman_AP is a native Japanese speaker, they can understand the nuances in the language used in One Piece chapter 1061. It turns out that only two characters have used the Hiroshima dialect in the series.

While it's not confirmed by any means, perhaps there is a deeper connection between Hibari and Akainu. It might seem like a stretch, but readers might as well think outside the box. Even the most basic theories get disproven with regular ease, such as the Straw Hats going to Elbaf instead of Egghead.

If proven true, Akainu is an even bigger monster

Assuming this theory has a chance at survival, One Piece chapter 1061 will have very broad implications. Akainu's brutal actions have gotten many people killed, including his own fellow Marines. Readers should think back to when a family man begged for his life back in Marineford.

Akainu used his Logia Devil Fruit to melt away his subordinate, right after he expressed wanting to go back to his wife and children. If @sandman_AP is correct, in that Akainu has a daughter, then he is even more sick and twisted. He killed a man despite knowing that he also had a family.

Hibari could end up being a fairly important character past One Piece chapter 1061. However, the possibility hinges on this entire theory, which could be disproven in the near future. It's still interesting to know that Hibari is the only character in the series to use Akainu's speech manner.

There are other possible explanations

Had it not been for this popular theory, Hibari would've been completely forgotten in One Piece chapter 1061. Some readers will be interested to find out whether or not she is connected to Akainu in some way. In fact, Hibari doesn't necessarily have to be his daughter, but rather somebody who looks up to him, whatever might be the reason. Akainu has some very passionate supporters in the Marines, such as Ryokugyu and Onigumo.

Of course, a more unsatisfying explanation would be that everybody is overthinking the situation. It's also possible that Hibari's speech has no deeper meaning. Regardless, this speaks highly of Oda's skill in foreshadowing when readers always read between the lines.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far