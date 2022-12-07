One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers surprise everyone with Lucci's next move

Based on One Piece chapter 1069 spoilers, the next chapter will maintain a balance of lore and combat. Fans will be able to see Luffy in action and also learn more about his Gear 5 form from Dr Vegapunk.

Fans had already foreseen what was going to happen when the previous chapter ended with Luffy and Lucci coming face to face. It seems Oda will not disappoint with a wholly predictable unfolding of events and the fight will not be as bland as previously thought, as Lucci has a shocking trick up his sleeve.

The CP0 were facing much hindrance after they barged into Egghead island against Vegapunk's wishes. Lucci's deviousness is probably going to allow the CP0's fight against Vegapunk and the Straw Hats to be extended.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

Luffy and Lucci's fight and the latter's upsetting move afterward in One Piece chapter 1069

Luffy vs Lucci

Lucci as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

One Piece chapter 1069, titled Everything Exists For A Reason, will begin with Lucci attempting to attack Luffy. Spoilers by Redon suggest that while Kaku and Stussy will try to convince Lucci not to go after a Yonko without permission from the Marine because it could lead to a war, Luffy will strike after seeing Atlas in a damaged state. Lucci attacked in the last chapter with a powerful Six King Pistol.

Surprisingly, Luffy will fight in Gear 5, and Lucci will reveal his newly awakened Zoan form. But it will feel more like a game to the former, who will be smiling and laughing as he will be dodging Lucci's attacks. He will also demonstrate a new move called Gomu Gomu no Mogura.

Un-amed has already shared that in One Piece chapter 1069, the fight will end with Lucci being knocked out cold. To be fair, he was shocked to learn that the Straw Hats were also present on the island. He was completely unprepared for this fight, and given the power disparity, this was the only possible outcome.

Lucci's unexpected move

Lucci and other members of the CP0 as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Vegapunk had already asked Luffy in the previous chapter to take him away from Egghead island, otherwise he would be hunted down by the CP0 because the World Government no longer appreciates his existence. Sentomaru, Vegapunk's bodyguard, will also appear in One Piece chapter 1069 and will request Luffy to do the same. After all, Vegapunk has saved Sentomaru from poverty, hence he owes his life to him. The latter will also be in command of the Seraphim in their fight against the CP0.

While Luffy and Sentomaru are conversing, Lucci will charge against him and strike him with a fierce Shugan that will inflict severe injuries. Lucci's plan is to take out the commander of the Seraphim in any way possible in order to gain control of them, which will shock and enrage Luffy.

