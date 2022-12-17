One Piece Chapter 1069: Will Smoker ever make a comeback?

One Piece Chapter 1069 might not involve Smoker in any capacity, but readers are now wondering if he will ever make his return.

Known by his nickname "The White Hunter," Smoker is a senior Marine officer who used to give Luffy a hard time. He was popular for his code of honor and relentless pursuit of justice. However, while the rest of the Marines are making their moves in the final saga, he remains stuck in the shadows.

The Egghead arc has seen the return of several Marine officers, including the likes of Koby and Helmeppo. Readers can only hope that Smoker eventually shows up after One Piece Chapter 1069. It has been a long time since he had any impact on the story. Perhaps that will change in the very near future.

One Piece Chapter 1069 readers have to be wondering what Smoker has been up to lately

There's good reason to believe he will show up eventually

Smoker was last relevant in the Punk Hazard arc, where he was forced into a very uneasy alliance with Luffy and Law. He was caught up in a conspiracy involving Caesar Clown, a former MADS scientist who is still relevant as of One Piece Chapter 1069. Smoker hasn't done much in the official manga since then.

In many ways, Punk Hazard and Egghead are very similar in subject matter. Both of these arcs deal with a government scientist gone rogue, albeit for different reasons. While Caesar was conducting unethical experiments, his former colleague Vegapunk knew too much for the government's liking.

Smoker clearly has knowledge of the history between Caesar and Vegapunk. Either way, the parallels between Punk Hazard and Egghead are fairly obvious by One Piece Chapter 1069. It's only fitting that Smoker would make his return in the very same arc that Vegapunk made his proper debut

Tashigi is also not that far off from Egghead

Typical Joe @3SkullJoe Another moment that I look forward to in Egghead is a reunion between Nami & Tashigi.



The two respect each other a lot after the events of Punk Hazard & Tashigi even reminds Nami of Bellemere.



Smoker has a very good relationship with his subordinate Tashigi. More often than not, they are seen together when dealing with assignments. By the end of the Punk Hazard arc, when Caesar was finally dealt with, they sent his child experiments to Vegapunk so he could potentially cure their gigantification.

Tashigi did make her return near the beginning of the Egghead arc. However, Smoker is nowhere to be seen at the moment. She was last seen at the G-14 base, where she took care of the Punk Hazard children. This subplot is yet to be resolved as of One Piece Chapter 1069.

Tashigi was also notified that Helmeppo and Hibari wanted to use the Seraphim project against Blackbeard, since he kidnapped their friend Koby. This is particularly relevant for Smoker, as many readers believe he could potentially have ties to the SWORD organization.

How will Smoker make his return?

Sun God Neeko @MonkeyD_Neeko Primary suspect: Kuzan



It's long been theorized that Smoker is part of SWORD, a secret organization of seemingly good Marines. This hasn't been confirmed by One Piece Chapter 1069, although it would make sense for his character. Smoker does have a similar level of honesty that SWORD members typically have.

Several characters associated with the Marines have also made their move by One Piece Chapter 1069, including Kuzan, the former Admiral. It does seem strange that Smoker hasn't done anything yet, but he is likely being saved up for a big event down the line.

If he does return at some point after One Piece Chapter 1069, Smoker will likely have plot involvement with the SWORD organization. It would make sense for him to team up with the more honorable Marines.

