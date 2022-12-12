One Piece chapter 1070: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1070 will be released on Monday, December 26, around 12 am JST. Fans can read it in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter featured a long-awaited rematch between Luffy and Lucci. While the two were fighting, Vegapunk shared an intriguing theory about the Devil Fruit. Overall, it was a fantastic chapter with a shocking twist at the end. As a result, fans are looking forward to the next chapter, which promises even more action with possibly the Marines involved.

Will the Straw Hats have to face Kizaru in One Piece chapter 1070?

Release date and time

The Egghead Arc is nearing its end and exciting events are not ceasing in any way. Fans have huge expectations from One Piece chapter 1070, especially after how good the previous one was, and also because it is the last chapter that will be released this year. Below, you will find the times at which One Piece chapter 1070 will be published, according to the relevant time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 26

What to expect in One Piece chapter 1070?

In One Piece chapter 1070, Luffy will be seen stopping messing around with Lucci and actively engaging in the fight. The CP0 will be stronger now that they have regained control over the Seraphim.

Furthermore, the previous chapter disclosed that Kizaru, the fearsome Marine Admiral, was already on his way to Egghead Island. Something else appears to have been planned, which fans may learn about, but his arrival will certify a larger conflict between the Straw Hats and the Marines.

In addition, we have not heard anything about Kuma's destination in the previous chapter. He might also show up on Egghead Island to help the Straw Hats escape with Vegapunk.

Finally, fans can expect more lore in One Piece chapter 1070 as Oda has been doing an excellent job of telling more about the world through Vegapunk while the action is still going on. However, fans should not expect Vegapunk to reveal the ultimate secret, namely, what One Piece is.

What happened in the last chapter?

Fans finally got to see the much-anticipated fight between Luffy and Lucci in One Piece chapter 1069. While the rest of the CP0 warned Lucci not to get involved because a fight with the Emperor of the Sea could spark a war, he was indifferent.

Luffy, on the other hand, was furious after discovering Atlas unconscious. He immediately transformed into Gear 5 and began a fight with Lucci, who had awakened his Devil Fruit.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk was taken aback by Luffy's Gear 5 appearance. He said that there is no mention of Gum-Gum fruit in the ancient encyclopedia. Instead, according to him, Luffy resembled the Sun God Nika, who is known as the bringer of revolution.

He also theorized that Devil Fruits are manifestations of man's will, as well as a possible path for human evolution. That is why Mother Nature, manifested as the sea, is so hostile to them.

Akainu, on the other hand, was clearly dissatisfied with the entire situation. He did not want Lucci to engage with Luffy. He was also concerned that an agreement between Vegapunk and the Straw Hats would be a major setback for the World Government. Kizaru was said to be on his way to Egghead to complete an unspecified mission.

Back on Egghead Island, Vegapunk had persuaded Sentomaru to assist him in his escape. The latter assumed charge of the Seraphims due to the command privilege hierarchy, but was brutally attacked by Lucci. He reasoned that if he killed Sentomaru, he would gain the authority to command the Seraphim.

