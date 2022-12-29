One Piece Chapter 1071 rawscans show the pirates finally arriving at Elbalf island

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers and rawscans were recently revealed, showing a pirate crew arriving at the formidable island of the warrior Giants, Elbalf. The revelation comes as a surprise because it is not a fan favorite crew.

So, while the Straw Hats are fighting the CP0 and the Heart Pirates are fighting the Blackbeard Pirates, Eustass Kid's pirate crew has arrived on the island of Elbalf, according to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers. However, it appears that their appearance is also unexpected to them as it was not their destination.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Eustass Kid mistakenly reaches Elbalf according to One Piece chapter 1071 rawscans

What do the spoilers tell us about Kid reaching Elbalf?

According to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, readers will first witness Kid dreaming of huge fishes until he is awoken by Killer. The latter will immediately notify him that they are nearing an island and that they must have the captain's order whether or not to land.

Eustass Kid as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He will not understand why they should think twice about landing on an island in the first place when Killer explains that it is not just any island, but Elbalf. Fans will then see the silhouette of the island in the background, as well as a thrilled Kid, according to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers.

Kid is one of the strongest pirates of the Worst Generation who teamed up with Luffy and Law to take down Big Mom. Despite losing to Shanks and being denied the title of Yonko, he is on par with Law and could pose a threat to Straw Hat in the future. He is vying to be the Pirate King, and although he has mostly remained in the shadows, it appears that mangaka Oda now intends to bring him into the spotlight.

Fans, on the other hand, are disappointed with the fact that what happens between the Kid Pirates and the Giants will be in a back drop. They were also disappointed that Law versus Blackbeard took place off-screen. However, it is a classic Oda move that fans have seen many times before.

Why is Elbalf significant in One Piece?

A young Charlotte Linlin aka Big Mom destroying Elbalf as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Elbalf is an island kingdom in the New World inhabited by Giants, and is thought to possess the world's most powerful military. So it is reasonable that Kid's crewmates are hesitant about going ashore. Even the Marines steer clear of this island.

Elbalf has not only been Usopp's dream destination, but it has also been speculated to be both red-haired Shanks' territory and the location of the final highly sought after Road Poneglyph, which is the key to finding the coordinates of Laugh Tale. If Kid finds it, he will be one step ahead of everyone else in the race to find the coveted One Piece treasure.

