One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers reveal a shocking connection between Stussy and Weevil

One Piece chapter 1072 is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, but some spoilers have already been made available. The next chapter will likely reveal Stussy's connection to Edward Weevil, a pirate who claims to be Whitebeard's son.

The manga has reached a pivotal point where it's giving readers both exposition about the One Piece universe and exciting foreground and background action. For example, in the previous chapter, we saw the Marines gathering reinforcements to fight the Straw Hats, Zoro fighting Kaku, Garp heading to fight Blackbeard, and Kid approaching Elbaf.

Overall, it is a tense situation, and Oda is just adding to it with these unexpected revelations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers: How are Stussy and Weevil related?

Miss Bakkin (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers have revealed something completely unexpected, i.e., Sasy is a clone of a former Rocks Pirates member, Miss Bakkin. Miss Bakkin is also the mother of Edward Weevil, a former Warlord of the Sea, and the self-proclaimed love interest of Edward Newgate.

One Piece readers have seen Miss Bakkin go about asking for a share of Whitebeard's fortune, claiming that she and her son have the right to inherit it. She appears to be a very greedy and manipulative person.

Stussy, on the other hand, works for CP0, an intelligence organization that reports directly to the World Nobles. Fans have mostly seen her as someone who principally follows the World Government, with occasional detours. She even recently attempted to persuade Lucci to follow the rules and not engage with a Yonko without first obtaining permission from the Marines.

However, it was also hinted that Stussy had previously visited Egghead. It is unclear why this is the case, and whether Vegapunk had anything to do with it. Readers will have to wait and see whether One Piece chapter 1072 answers these questions. What is fascinating is how Miss Bakkin's crew was defeated by the Marines with the help of Roger Pirates, but her clone now works for the World Government.

What are the implications assuming Stussy is Miss Bakkin's clone?

Stussy (Image via Toei Animation)

There appears to be a trend of doubling people and things in the world of One Piece, beginning with Seraphims, then artificial Devil Fruits, and now clones. But this complicates matters even further, because if Miss Bakkin cloned herself, as One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers seem to suggest, she may also have cloned Whitebeard, and Weevil is that clone. This theory can be easily refuted because Weevil bears only a passing resemblance to Whitebeard.

However, a significant number of individuals who previously rejected the idea that Weevil is Whitebeard's son based solely on the appearance of an elderly Miss Bakkin may have to reconsider their beliefs. Even manga characters, such as Marco, had doubted Miss Bakkin for not being on Whitebeard's ship. But if she resembled Stussy in her youth, Whitebeard might have taken her as a lover. This also demonstrates how Oda's female characters are either pretty or pretty repulsive.

More importantly, it remains to be seen in One Piece chapter 1072 whether Stussy's status as a clone will have any bearing on her allegiance. And, if the answer is yes, will readers see her switch sides during the Egghead arc and assist the Straw Hats escape?

