One Piece Chapter 1067 confirms popular theory about Momonosuke’s Devil Fruit

One Piece Chapter 1067 finally confirmed a long-standing rumor about Momonosuke's artificial Devil Fruit.

At some point in the past, Vegapunk sampled the Lineage Factor for Kaido's fruit, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu. He used it to create a near-perfect replica, but he considered it a "failure." Momonosuke later ate the artificial Devil Fruit on Punk Hazard, granting him Kaido's powers.

Eiichiro Oda may throw a few curve balls, but sometimes he likes to keep it simple. Even before Vegapunk made his proper debut, many readers believed that he was a perfectionist. The only reason he considered Momonosuke's artificial fruit a "failure" was because it was the wrong color.

One Piece Chapter 1067 finally confirms the color theory regarding Momonosuke's Devil Fruit

It was a failure since it was pink and not blue

Be it jokingly or otherwise, many readers have expressed their opinion that Momonosuke's fruit was not a failure. Vegapunk simply had different standards than everybody else. One Piece Chapter 1067 confirmed this was the case when Vegapunk asked Luffy about his visit to Wano Country.

The scientist brought up how Momonosuke consumed a "defective" fruit. Of course, his statement confused Luffy, since Momonosuke's dragon form can do anything that Kaido can do on a basic level. He can fly in the air, spit massive fireballs, and become super durable.

However, after Vegapunk asked Luffy about the color of his dragon form, the latter replied that Momonosuke would turn pink. Vegapunk could only comically faceplant in response. One Piece Chapter 1067 makes it clear that he is a perfectionist, right down to every last detail.

The color theory was a popular suggestion for several years

For the longest time, readers tried to make sense as to why Momonosuke's fruit was deemed a "failure." While he is considerably weaker than Kaido, he can still pull off the same dragon techniques. The only difference was that Momonosuke was pink while Kaido was blue.

Long before One Piece Chapter 1067, it was not uncommon to see readers suggest that Vegapunk wanted the same exact color. Not only was it silly enough to fit Oda's writing style, it also made sense on a fundamental level. Kaido's fruit is modeled after the Seiryu, a mythical azure dragon.

At the very least, Oda finally tied up that loose end in the story. Momonosuke is no longer traveling around with the Straw Hats, but it's good to see that Wano Country is still relevant as of One Piece Chapter 1067.

This could be a reason why the World Government is suspicious

One Piece Chapter 1067 brings up a very dark possibility that Vegapunk gave himself away to CP0. Some of the agents should have seen Momonosuke's dragon form in the Onigashima Raid, given their heavy presence there.

CP0 would have to question why Vegapunk gave them conflicting reports about the artificial Devil Fruit, since it was clearly working just fine. The World Government doesn't tolerate a lack of transparency in their organization, at least when it concerns them being left in the dark.

It remains to be seen if Vegapunk can survive past One Piece Chapter 1067. There is a large target on his already oversized head.

