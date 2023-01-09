One Piece Chapter 1072: What to expect

One Piece chapter 1072 will be released on January 23, 2022, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available for reading on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Fans can expect a lot more action on multiple fronts in the next chapter. Many fans have enjoyed the Egghead arc, which first spoiled them with tons of lore and now with action. Fans have already praised the Luffy versus Lucci sequence, but even better things are on the way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The identity of the mysterious helper, Kizaru's plan, and other things to look forward to in One Piece chapter 1072

Kizaru as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The identity of the mysterious person who decided to help Vegapunk is the most important bit of information to expect from One Piece chapter 1072. There have already been speculations as to who it could be, but nothing is known at this time.

Zoro fans have been having a wonderful time lately, with the swordsman returning to fight in both the manga and the anime. Fans saw Zoro awaken from his nap and confront Kaku in the previous chapter. After the frontier dome of Vegapunk's lab malfunctioned, Lucci directed his subordinate to destroy the Thousand Sunny. Unfortunately, the fight was cut short as the manga shifted its focus elsewhere. However, we may see a lot more action between the two in the next chapter.

Now that the Straw Hats and Vegapunk are ready to depart Egghead, it is the ideal time for Kizaru to show up with every Marine warship he has gathered. The Marine Admiral previously stated that he had something in store for the Straw Hats that would make their escape difficult, if not impossible. In One Piece chapter 1072, we might find out what he was talking about.

queen❄️ @bymoonlightea #ONEPIECE1071



Is Kuma going to climb the red line?



Also that's Vegapunk's doing.... I hope Bonney and Vegapunk or whatever get to him.... next arc? Marie Jois??? Is Kuma going to climb the red line?Also that's Vegapunk's doing.... I hope Bonney and Vegapunk or whatever get to him.... next arc? Marie Jois??? #ONEPIECE1071 Is Kuma going to climb the red line? 😳Also that's Vegapunk's doing.... I hope Bonney and Vegapunk or whatever get to him.... next arc? Marie Jois??? https://t.co/H8tmR9DZfi

We might also find out what Kuma is up to at the Red Port. Many people expect him to venture into the New World to save Bonney from the Marine. We may also learn from Vegapunk why he is unable to return Kuma to normal.

Garp, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be on his way to confront Blackbeard. It is still unclear whether he will fight Blackbeard or be intercepted by Aokiji. We may not see him fight in One Piece chapter 1072 though.

We are unlikely to learn more about Kid's adventures in Elbaph or Law's fate right now. Oda prefers to let these events develop in the background before revealing them.

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1072 are supposed to be released next week, so everything is still speculative at this point.

A brief summary of the previous chapter

Garp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1071 was intense, with many different things happening at the same time.

First and foremost, we witnessed Kuma collide with the Red Line, frightening everyone. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats were getting ready to leave. Vegapunk requested help from a mysterious person, although this would mean that the helper will be hunted by the Marine hereafter.

The CP0 infiltrated Vegapunk's lab and met Zoro. Kaku and Zoro began fighting after the former's failed attempt to destroy the Thousand Sunny.

The Kid Pirates, on the other hand, were shown approaching Elbaph, despite the fact that this was not in their plans. But Kid seemed especially excited about landing on the island of the Giants.

Finally, fans saw Garp arguing with Doll about going to help Kizaru. Instead, he led a tearful Helmeppo on a rescue mission to find Captain Koby, his pupil who had been kidnapped by Blackbeard.

