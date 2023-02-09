One Piece Chapter 1074: Luffy and Zoro may learn about each other's new powers

The spoilers and raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1074 were released throughout the week, bringing with them some exciting developments to the Egghead Island arc. Especially exciting was the setup for a potential reunion between the Straw Hats and Vivi Nefertari, as well as what seems to be the start of a Bartholomew Kuma origin story.

What has some fans excited, however, is what wasn’t seen in the alleged One Piece Chapter 1074 spoiler information. That is to say, fans are particularly excited about a potential Zoro and Luffy moment, which may be coming in the immediate future. More specifically, fans are eagerly waiting for each to see the other’s new forms they learned in Wano.

The reason fans are anticipating this is that it would be the first time Luffy sees Zoro’s King of Hell style and Zoro witnesses Luffy’s Gear Fifth form. Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly what’s so momentous about this possible setup in One Piece Chapter 1074.

One Piece Chapter 1074 sets up the perfect moment for Zoro and Luffy to appreciate how far they’ve come as Captain and Vice-Captain

How the two haven’t seen each other's new forms

Goku @GaithuruGeorge zoro hasn’t seen god luffy…luffy hasn’t seen demon zoro…can we have a seen where they see each other like that at the same time… zoro hasn’t seen god luffy…luffy hasn’t seen demon zoro…can we have a seen where they see each other like that at the same time…

Several dozen issues before One Piece Chapter 1074, the climax of the Wano arc saw both Zoro and Luffy unlock new, incredibly powerful forms. Zoro’s came in the form of standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, resulting in his Conqueror’s Haki-infused King of Hell sword style. Luffy’s came via the Awakening of his Paramecia-type Gum-Gum Fruit, revealed to actually be the Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika.

However, at the time when each activated their new form, the other was either busy fighting or recovering from a recently-completed fight: Luffy was deep in battle with Kaido when Zoro used his new form and abilities to finish off King. Zoro, meanwhile, was unconscious due to the devastating injuries he suffered during the Onigashima Raid while Luffy was defeating Kaido.

Furthermore, although the Egghead Island arc issues leading up to One Piece chapter 1074 saw most of the Straw Hats witness Luffy’s Gear Fifth form, Zoro was absent at the time. Thus, neither has seen the other’s brand-new combat form, since each unlocked them at the end of the Wano arc.

Why such a moment is so significant

The moment has led to many fans excitedly speculating on the two soon fighting side-by-side, using their new forms. The imminent arrival of Admiral Kizaru combined with their being responsible for watching Rob Lucci and Kaku of CP0 are the biggest pieces of evidence in support of such speculation.

What would be so momentous about the occasion is that fans will see the first two Straw Hats finally reaching the top of the Grand Line together. Over one thousand issues later, fans are finally set to witness Luffy and Zoro go from rookie pirates to true powerhouse fighters in their own right, thanks in great part to their recently unlocked forms.

The moment would also mark a significant milestone in the relationship they have had with each other as Captain and Vice-Captain. More than any other pair in the crew, Luffy and Zoro have always relied on and trusted each other to play their role in any situation. This trust between them is a major factor in the success they’ve had as a crew thus far, emphasizing the significance of this potential moment.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes