One Piece chapter 1076 spoilers: Zoro's past and future opponents come together

One Piece chapter 1076 early spoilers have been leaked by Redon, causing a stir among fans worldwide. From what can be discerned in the spoilers, it appears that Roronoa Zoro has received a prominent focus in this chapter, with several of his past and future opponents coming together in one scene in some form or other.

One Piece chapter 1075 left off with Lucci and Kaku requesting Luffy and Zoro to untie them, so that the Strawhats' former enemies can assist them in fighting against the Seraphims. Chapter 1076 is set to pick off from there, and fans can expect to see whether the future Pirate King and his right-hand man decide to trust their former foes.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece chapter 1076 will see many of Zoro's opponents come together

Zoro fighting Kaku in the Enies Lobby (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1076 will be released on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read it on Viz Media, Shueisha's MangaPlus or the new Shonen Jump+ app.

As per the leaked spoilers for the next chapter, Luffy and Zoro will be deciding to fight alongside Lucci and Kaku. This was essential for the former CP-0's own sake as they were the Seraphim's targets. Now in One Piece chapter 1076 they can hold their own instead of being liabilities for Luffy and Zoro to protect. One Piece chapter 1076 sets up a 2v1 match-up of Luffy and Lucci against S-Bear, and Zoro and Kaku against S-Hawk.

Moreover, One Piece chapter 1076 spoilers also reveal that S-Hawk, the Seraphim clone of the World's Strongest Swordsman Dracule Mihawk, has the Dice-Dice fruit. This sets up an interesting encounter that involves Zoro's opponents from across the series.

What does One Piece chapter 1076 have in store for Zoro?

The previous holder of the Dice-Dice Fruit was the infamous bounty hunter Daz Bones or Baroque Works' Mr. 1. Fans of One Piece would remember him better as Roronoa Zoro's first major opponent in the Grand Line, by defeating whom Zoro learned to cut through steel.

Mr. 1 made a comeback in Impel Down and even clashed with Mihawk in Marineford, but the fact that this fruit is in different hands denotes ominous consequences for Daz Bones. Kaku was the CP-9 agent whose power ranked just below Lucci's and served as Zoro's opponent in the Enies Lobby Arc.

His return to fight against and then alongside Zoro in One Piece chapter 1076 becomes thematically relevant, and might even foreshadow redemption arcs for CP-0 members. Mihawk, meanwhile, has been hyped up to be Zoro's endgame opponent. With Zoro teaming up with his enemy to fight against a clone of his final opponent, who also has his former foe's Devil Fruit, fans will undoubtedly have an interesting match to witness.

As such, One Piece chapter 1076 will potentially set the stage to show how far Zoro has come in terms of his fighting prowess and solidify his position as the vice-captain of the pirate king.

The upcoming chapter is also set to depict Eustass Kid arriving at Elbaf, where Red-Haired Shanks is already present, possibly setting up an encounter between the two. Dorry and Brogy are also present there, revealing their return to their homeland from Little Garden.

Fans already familiar with Oda's classic style of juggling various major incidents around the One Piece world can expect to see major reveals, conflicts, and match-ups being set up in chapter 1076.

Poll : 0 votes