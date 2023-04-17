One Piece chapter 1081 (Hints): Law's fate teased as hints seemingly reveal which Blackbeard Pirate is on Egghead

Hints for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1081 were revealed on Monday, April 17, 2023, offering an exciting preview of the upcoming issue. While these are obviously just hints, and by no means confirm the events of the next issue, fans are certainly excited with what they’re seeing.

One Piece chapter 1081’s hints come exclusively from leakers Redon and DruMzTV, with the clues being a healthy mix of plot-based commentary and what appear to be reactions. What is especially exciting is the apparent tease on Law’s fate, as well as what many are interpreting to be a clear declaration of which Blackbeard Pirate is now in Egghead.

One Piece chapter 1081’s hints seemingly reveal Law’s fate, suggests Blackbeard at Egghead Island, and more

Hints for the upcoming chapter

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1081 came from lead series leaker Redon at roughly 5 am Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, April 16, 2023. In the post, fans can see a GIF featuring Swiss media personality Dean Schneider, who is saying “the moment everybody was waiting for,” with an apparently excited look on his face.

If this hint were to appear even just three weeks ago, fans would have had truly no idea what it could be referring to out of three potential options. However, with an update being provided on Garp and Koby, as well as Kid and Shanks’ fight being concluded, fans are suspecting this to be referencing Law’s fate, following his fight with Blackbeard.

This is further supported by the subsequent One Piece chapter 1081 hint, released at roughly 2 am EST on Monday, April 17, 2023, by DruMzTV. The picture in question features Chibi versions of Trafalgar D. Water Law and his vice-Captain Bepo, with Law riding the happy Bepo while smirking. Seemingly a commentary on the issue’s events, fans are certain they’re correctly interpreting this hint.

The predominant theory surrounding this hint is that it signifies Law being alive, and that he will either appear in the chapter to confirm this or have this somehow confirmed in the issue. This would also suggest that he either escaped Blackbeard or defeated the Yonko in some way. However, the former seems more likely, given what fans last saw of the matchup.

The next hint for One Piece chapter 1081 comes from Redon yet again, and was posted at roughly 4 am EST on Monday, April 17. The GIF in question features a whirlpool forming in what appears to be the open ocean. While not particularly large, a whirlpool is very clearly forming in the GIF’s images.

This hint is most likely a commentary on the yet-to-be introduced Devil Fruit, which fans will see unveiled in the upcoming issue. One of the most likely candidates to whom it belongs, is the Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates ship currently heading towards Egghead. Alternately, it could also be a reference to an aspect or technique of a Devil Fruit rather than a new Devil Fruit itself.

This theory, in both forms, is further supported by the subsequent hint for One Piece chapter 1081 which, once again, comes from Redon. Posted at roughly 6 am on Monday, April 17, the GIF in question features a black ship sailing across the seas. No details can be made out about the ship, but its color is obviously the key detail here.

This would seemingly suggest that a focus is given to the Blackbeard Pirates' ship currently headed towards Egghead Island. Furthermore, considering it was already known to be headed to the island, the hint is likely suggesting that fans either get a perspective on the ship itself and its crew or that the ship is set to arrive on Egghead.

The penultimate hint for One Piece chapter 1081 is admittedly a confusing one.

Posted at roughly 7 am EST on Monday, April 17 by Redon, the GIF features a pill opening up and hearts spilling out, with a caption that reads “medicine time.” One popular fan theory is that this references Doc Q, who could be appearing in the issue.

Fans think this theory might be further supported by the final hint for the issue, which features a GIF called “Black Hole Love.” Posted by Redon at just 10 am EST on Monday, April 17, this GIF is clearly suggesting that Blackbeard himself and his Dark-Dark Fruit will be appearing in the issue.

This is additionally supported by the above Doc Q interpretation of the previous hint, with the two having last been seen side-by-side.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes