One Piece chapter 1085 hints: Sabo spies on Imu and Cobra, details about Lily Nefertari may be revealed

With One Piece chapter 1085 set to release later this week, fans cannot wait for what is likely one of the most highly-anticipated issues for the series in recent memory. With Imu making some very bold and brave moves and seemingly set to share their knowledge on Lily Nefertari, fans are excited to see what’s in store in the series’ next few issues.

However, the most pressing concern is the subject matter of One Piece chapter 1085. While the official release is just under a week away, spoilers and raw scans for the series should be coming out sometime later this week. Even more exciting is that the series’ overall spoiler process began earlier on Monday, May 29, with the release of hints from lead series leaker Redon.

Furthermore, going off of the hints posted to Redon’s Twitter account, One Piece chapter 1085 seems set to give fans everything they could’ve wanted and more. While nothing is officially confirmed until the series’ official release, what the hints suggest and what the spoilers and raw scans claim is typically proven to be extremely accurate.

One Piece chapter 1085 hints suggest fans might be getting everything on their wishlist and more

The first hint from Redon for One Piece chapter 1085 was posted on Monday, May 29, at roughly 4.30 am Eastern Standard Time. The hint features a GIF from the show Assisted Living, where a character is seen pointing at another unseen character and saying, “That’s her name.”

Considering where the series is now, this can only mean one of two things. Either Imu continues discussing Lily, and this is a reference to the fact that she’s the issue’s main topic of discussion, or it’s revealed that Imu is Lily herself. The latter has been a viral fan theory to come out in recent weeks, and it would be exciting to see it proven canonically true.

The second hint for One Piece chapter 1085 was posted by Redon roughly one hour later. This GIF features a person who is seemingly hiding in a closet or other enclosed space and is seen peeping outside, trying to get a look at something. Unfortunately, there’s no clear indicator of what the source material for the scene featured in the GIF is.

Unsurprisingly, fans are coming to one general conclusion with a difference of opinion on one smaller point within the said conclusion. While many agree that this is meant to convey someone spying on Imu and Cobra, fans are torn on who could be doing the spying. Some assert Sabo, which certainly makes sense, while others heavily advocate for the eavesdropper being Wet-Haired Caribou.

The next hint for One Piece chapter 1085 was (once more) posted roughly one hour after the previous one and is a more subtle hint than the aforementioned two. The hint features a GIF that sees some sort of ball of light flying up into the sky before exploding, with eight beams of light emanating from the final explosion.

It’s wholly unclear what this could mean in reference to the current subject matter of the series. Many fans speculate it references details on the Void Century, basing this assertion on the eight beams of light and the Void Century being 800 years before the contemporary series. Others assert that it’s meant to communicate Lily’s fate, suggesting she either tragically died or went to a Sky Island rather than return home to Alabasta.

The final One Piece chapter 1085 hint by Redon, as of this article’s writing, was posted at roughly 8 am EST on Monday, May 29. The hint features a GIF from an old Walt Disney cartoon, where the shadow of what appears to be Mickey Mouse is cornered by two other shadows. These shadows have distinct dragon-like features, such as fangs, claws, and horns.

Many fans believe this hint to be referencing Lily Nefertari as a “rat” to the Celestial Dragons, which might be why the GIF was chosen per its description above. Others suggest that it could represent Cobra being cornered and killed by the Gorosei and Imu, both of whom are of the social status of Celestial Dragons or higher.

