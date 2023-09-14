One Piece chapter 1092 plot twist sets the stage for Luffy turning into a giant, and it's genius

One Piece chapter 1092 is set to be released on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, the spoilers and raw scans are already out, and fans will be happy to hear that an exciting fight scene between Luffy and Kizaru is in store. In this battle, Luffy will not only use his Gear 5 form but also appear as a giant, a form which was last seen during the events in Wano, when he fought Kaido with his newly awakened Devil Fruit powers.

In the final pages of the previous chapter, Kizaru was seen following the Vegaforce-01, but Luffy intervened and kicked him. Luffy then confidently stated that he and his crew have become a hundred times stronger over the past two years.

There were some readers who had doubts about Luffy's current abilities, especially after chapter 1090, where Luffy showed concern when he sensed a powerful individual landing on Egghead Island.

However, with the spoilers for the upcoming chapter now available, it is clear that Luffy is far from being a coward. He may even redeem himself from the defeat he suffered at Kizaru's hands during Sabaody. However, there will be an even greater and far more exciting reveal at the end of the chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1092.

One Piece chapter 1092 sets the stage for a proper rematch between Luffy and Kizaru

Gear 5 Luffy in giant form (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the spoilers and raw scans of One Piece chapter 1092, readers will see Luffy and Kizaru's fight continue at the Egghead Island. The latter will acknowledge that he sees how Luffy, who will now be in his Gear 4 Snakeman form, was the one who took down Kaido.

However, Kizaru will have little time to spare as his primary mission is to eliminate Vegapunk. He is working under the World Government’s orders, and as such, even though there are old friends involved, who are likely to get hurt, he has to carry on.

Thus, to save time, Kizaru will quickly hurl Luffy out of the barrier created by the Frontier Dome defense system, which will cause an explosion. After swiftly destroying Vegaforce-01, the robot of Vegapunk’s dreams, he will also deal with Bonney in a similar fashion.

Then, in One Piece chapter 1092, the Admiral will head to the Control Room, where he will finally confront Vegapunk. But, before he can finish his assignment, Luffy will make a dramatic return, bursting through the walls, having passed the barrier yet again, and displaying burn marks all over his body. He will appear as a giant, thanks to his Gear 5 ability to change his shape and size, and grab Kizaru in his enormous hands.

This will set the stage for a rematch between Kizaru and Luffy, where they will be able to showcase their powers to the fullest extent. Their last encounter was in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and Luffy had to be saved by Rayleigh. Fans are eager to see how much stronger Luffy has become since then, and they hope he will not face defeat this time.

The most significant revelation will occur at the end of One Piece chapter 1092 when the ancient robot, which was supposedly powered by a mysterious fuel, will come back to life. The scene will be juxtaposed with the sounds of a drumbeat, perhaps the Drums of Liberation, suggesting that it was Joy Boy's heartbeat that powered the robot!

