One Piece chapter 1098: Ginny's tragic fate has fans questioning Oda's treatment of women

Fans are still recuperating from the blow that came in One Piece chapter 1098, which showed fans how Ginny met her demise. The story of Ginny becomes tragic as she becomes the wife of Bartholomew Kuma, only to be forced to marry one of the Celestial Dragons and then abandoned after developing a deadly disease.

This has prompted debates on the maltreatment of women by Eiichiro Oda and the recurrence of s*xism in the series. The representation of female characters in One Piece has always been criticized although this series is acknowledged for its strong plot and a large variety of characters.

One Piece Chapter 1098: Oda reveals Ginny's dark and tragic fate

Chapter 1098 of One Piece left readers shocked as they learned about Ginny’s devastating end. Her life went downhill when she got married to one of the Celestial dragons following her marriage to Bartholomew Kuma.

This act indicates Oda’s problematic portrayal of women, where Ginny becomes just another of the female victims subjected to manipulation and subjugation by an aggressive male adversary.

Additionally, Ginny’s abandonment soon after she contracts a fatal illness reiterates the notion that girls are dispensable and they only have value through male associations.

One Piece: Oda's treatment of women throughout the manga

Ginny tending to Kuma (Image via Shueisha)

The sad story of Ginny, however, is not an exclusive event in the case of One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s treatment of female characters has indicated a recurring theme of misogyny in his storytelling.

The depiction of female characters by Oda has been greatly condemned for upholding patriarchal ideas that deny women independence. Such a characterization can be seen on many occasions within the series when women are portrayed as victims or objects of abuse.

Nami reaches out to Luffy for help (Image via Toei Animation)

In addition, the use of damsel in distress motif recurs, as evidenced by the fact that Robin, Nami, and Cammy are all victimized and need to be saved by male heroes. This narrative option only emphasizes that women are weaker creatures who need protection, hence their limitations in becoming more than damsels.

Additionally, male characters’ growth is also spurred by the abuse and objectification of the females. For instance, Cindy just exists as a target to be destroyed, which leads to Chopper’s confrontation and victory against Hogback.

Niji beats up Cossette as revenge against Sanji (Image via Toei Animation)

Also, Cosette, the cook in Sanji’s home is battered and disfigured by Sanji’s brothers. This makes Sanji determined to face his brothers. The male characters are mainly the heroes who need to be inspired while the females serve as the sources of inspiration whose only purpose is to motivate their stories.

Final thoughts

Ginny's death revived the discussion about how women are mistreated in One Piece and what this means in regards to their creator, Eiichiro Oda. The portrayal of misogyny through the exploitation and abuse of female characters raises serious questions about the messages it passes to readers.

Although the series has hooked people with its complex world-making and powerful storytelling, this doesn’t mean that reader should just accept all things without problems in the narration. Oda can redefine the ways he incorporates female character in the story or even change the ways they are viewed in society which will help them go beyond the confines of the stereotype and bring meaning into the plot.

As fans keep on having such conversations, hopefully, Oda will take note and try to develop more considerate and respectful depictions of women in further One Piece chapters.

