One Piece chapter 1103: Major spoilers to expect

With Kuma's flashback officially ending in the final moments of the series' previous release, fans are excitedly discussing and theorizing what One Piece chapter 1103 has in store for them. While Kuma's flashback is over, it seems fans may be getting a flashback to earlier events from the Egghead Island arc, given the focus on Jewelry Bonney, which the last issue ended with.

However, it’s wholly unclear what direction One Piece chapter 1103 is set to go in, thanks to the lack of verifiable spoilers and leaks for the issue at the time of this article’s writing. While the leak process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series doesn’t typically begin until the issue’s release week, fans are nevertheless desperate for alleged spoiler information.

Thankfully, there are essentially two major routes fans can predict One Piece chapter 1103 will take, given how the previous issue ended and that Kuma’s flashback is now over. While one is arguably more exciting than the other, both are nevertheless poised to have readers enthralled as the Egghead Island arc continues further.

One Piece chapter 1103 is likely to either begin a new, miniature flashback or return to current events on Egghead

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

The first major route One Piece chapter 1103 is likely to take is to continue sticking with Bonney in the moments immediately after she finishes viewing her father Kuma’s memories. She’s expected to have a brief discussion with Dr. Vegapunk here, where he will officially deliver the happy birthday message Kuma had asked him to.

From here, the two will likely have an emotional conversation about why Dr. Vegapunk aided Kuma in doing what he did. This will also likely lead to a definitive answer from Dr. Vegapunk on whether he can turn Kuma back to normal. While he’ll likely maintain that he refuses to do so out of respect for Kuma’s wishes, he should at least reveal whether he can do so.

One Piece chapter 1103 will likely see Bonney speaking with Luffy and the general Straw Hats about her father, having seen how involved he was in their pre-time-skip lives. From here, the issue will likely end with a return to the true contemporary events of Egghead, seeing Bonney still in Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s clutches as the Straw Hats scramble to come up with a plan.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, the other major route the issue will likely take jumps right back into these current happenings, showing Bonney’s life in danger thanks to Saturn and the Marines. As many people have predicted, Kuma is likely to arrive at Egghead at this point and save his daughter’s life yet again.

However, Kuma’s sudden appearance in One Piece chapter 1103 may not be the only one, with the Straw Hat Grand Fleet also likely to appear, as many fans have also predicted. With this, enough chaos should break out that Luffy can escape with Bonney, Dr. Vegapunk, his crew, and everyone else who is now an ally.

However, before then, Luffy and Kizaru will likely have one last brief match, where the former quickly becomes the clear and decisive victor. This would leave no questions whatsoever about who’s stronger between Kizaru and Luffy, as well as giving Luffy a legitimate and clearcut major victory for the arc.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.