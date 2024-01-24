One Piece chapter 1105 raw scans: Egghead's destruction begins as Straw Hats' escape prep is completed

One Piece chapter 1105’s alleged raw scans were released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the art and events present in the upcoming issue. While this artwork isn’t considered official until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the raw scans have historically been proven very accurate when compared to official releases.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1105’s raw scans, which see Dr. Vegapunk wallowing in the destruction of his home and laboratory. The Straw Hats’ preparations for escape are also seemingly completed in the issue, setting up the group’s reunion and long-awaited escape sometime in the series’ near future.

One Piece chapter 1105 sees the Buster Call begin with devastating effects

Raw scans

One Piece chapter 1105’s alleged raw scans begin with the issue’s cover page, which features artwork of Carrot making a soup for Nekomamushi and Inuarashi. The raw scans then begin the issue’s story content, which opens up with Marines retreating ahead of the Buster Call. Even the Vice Admirals are told to retreat, leaving Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru standing alone across from Dr. Vegapunk.

Kizaru still seems to have his saddened expression, while Saturn looks to be infuriated. Dr. Vegapunk also becomes infuriated upon learning that Saturn ordered the ship of evacuees from Egghead Island to be destroyed. The scene then changes to the Straw Hats, with Sanji telling Atlas and Franky to carry Bonney and Kuma to the Labo-Phase while he goes back for Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1105’s raw scans then cut to the Labo-Phase, where updates on the other Straw Hats and Vegapunks are given. Nami, Usopp, Chopper, and Vegapunk Edison are all growing anxious over the developing situation, while Nico Robin is still asleep despite the commotion.

Brook and Vegapunk Lilith are moving the Thousand Sunny into position by melting the clouds of the Labo-Phase and sliding the ship across them. Roronoa Zoro, meanwhile, is still fighting Rob Lucci as far as fans are told. Jinbe goes to break them up and make sure Zoro doesn’t get lost, suggesting that he’s also done moving the supplies Dr. Vegapunk needed him to.

One Piece chapter 1105 then sees Egghead’s Buster Call begin as Franky and co are in a rocket tube back up to the Labo-Phase. However, Kizaru cuts the vacuum tube for the rocket, causing Kuma and Bonney (along with Franky and Atlas) to fall down to the ground. Saturn then orders the Pacifistas to shoot at them, calling the idea of the pair being killed by Kuma’s clones “the pinnacle of stupidity.”

Unfortunately, their fate isn’t elaborated on by the issue’s end, which instead sees Sanji and others react to this sight. The final panels of the issue then show the Marine ship which Saturn sent to sink the evacuee ship from Egghead having been totally destroyed. While the party responsible isn’t seen in this panel, the text-based spoilers claim that the dialogue here suggests whoever is responsible is currently on their way to Egghead Island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.