One Piece chapter 1106 full summary: Dorry and Brogy come to rescue Luffy as Bonney takes control of Pacifistas

One Piece chapter 1106’s full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, bringing with them an exciting inside look at the entirety of the upcoming issue. While nothing is considered truly canon until present in an official Shueisha release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven to be very accurate.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1106’s alleged events as if they’ve already been proven canon, especially thanks to the exciting appearance of Dorry and Brogy. Fans also see Jewelry Bonney take authority of the Pacifista which can’t be outdone even by the Gorosei, turning the tides on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, Admiral Kizaru, and the other Marine forces present.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Dorry and Brogy call Luffy “The Sun God,” seemingly cement Elbaf arc next

Full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1106’s full summary spoilers begin immediately where the previous issue ended. Dr. Vegapunk is continuing his monologue about how his worst fear of Jewelry Bonney becoming a pirate was her being killed by a Pacifista. Likewise, because he feared this, he installed a secret program inspired by Bartholomew Kuma in all Pacifista models.

This program puts her at the absolute peak of the authority hierarchy the Pacifista follow, even above that of the Gorosei members. Dr. Vegapunk shouts out that even if the whole world is her enemy, her father will never betray her, then asking Vegapunk Atlas to inform Bonney she’s able to control the Pacifistas.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Atlas tell this to Bonney as they fall through the sky, prompting Bonney to call out to her father to stop and help them escape from Egghead. Hearing Bonney’s voice, all of the Pacifista present turn on the Marines. However, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn realizes what Dr. Vegapunk did immediately and stabs him with his leg in retaliation. Saturn then orders Admiral Kizaru to kill everyone present.

At this moment, Sanji and Franky appear to stop Kizaru. However, the latter is pierced by Kizaru’s laser beam, and while the former blocks one initially, he too is eventually pierced by the attack. Kizaru then goes for Bonney, and is about to kill her when a Gear 5 Luffy appears and blows him away with a Haki-infused punch.

One Piece chapter 1106 then sees Luffy turn the ground to rubber, saving Bonney and the others falling through the sky as Saint Saturn stares at Luffy silently. Kizaru is then shown to be sitting on the ground, seemingly fine from Luffy’s attack. Bonney, meanwhile, rushes to Dr. Vegapunk’s side where he reveals to her that Luffy is Nika.

Bonney then looks up in the sky as she cries, seeing Luffy doing Nika’s pose (as seen in the cover for volume 103 of the series) in the sky. Dr. Vegapunk comments on how he wouldn't have believed it either if he didn’t see it with his own eyes, adding that the one Kuma had an interest in so long ago turned out to be the Sun God himself.

One Piece chapter 1106 sees Bonney in total disbelief, as Dr. Vegapunk scoffs at the idea of a Buster Call and says Kuma was right. He furthers that nothing will stop Luffy, as there are people in this world who have waited centuries for him to appear as Nika. The Ancient Robot is also shown to be moving a little as Luffy’s heartbeat rings out.

The chapter then cuts to the Northeast coast of Egghead Island, where the Marines report that an unbelievably large ship is approaching. They discuss how they think it’s a specific group, but the rumors of their disbandment 100 years prior should make it impossible. Those on the ship are then seen asking if they should stop for the blockade, instead deciding to break through.

One Piece chapter 1106’s final pages then reveal the attackers to be the Giant Warrior Pirates, destroying all of the battleships in the Northeast coast area. Dorry and Brogy are seen leading the crew, proclaiming that they’re here for an emergency rescue of Straw Hat Luffy, who they also acknowledge as the Sun God. The chapter ends by sadly announcing that the series will be on break next week.

