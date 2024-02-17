One Piece chapter 1107 reveals who warped Luffy (& it isn’t a new ally)

With the release of One Piece chapter 1107’s alleged spoilers and leaks came some truly shocking developments and exciting teases thanks to the issue’s unexpected events. The arrival of the Blackbeard Pirates and setup of their goals and Blackbeard’s origins largely contributes to this, and is rightfully what fans are focusing on.

More specifically, One Piece chapter 1107’s leaks have fans questioning exactly where Laffitte is, and why Catarina Devon and Van Augur were the ones to go to Egghead Island. Although Devon’s reason for heading there has been made clear by way of her stealing Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s appearance through her Devil Fruit power, fans are unsure why Van Augur was brought along.

On the surface, Van Augur’s presence in One Piece chapter 1107 can easily be written off as plot convenience, giving Devon an easy way to show up, steal Saturn’s appearance, and escape. However, Van Augur’s presence could also explain some strange events in the Egghead arc involving none other than Monkey D. Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1107 may have finally explained one of series’ most confusing plot points

The reveal, explained

Prior to One Piece chapter 1107, fans saw some interesting disappearing and appearing acts and antics surrounding Luffy earlier in the Egghead arc. First, Luffy was seen being given a massive source of food seemingly inexplicably. Fans initially thought this to be Admiral Kizaru’s doing, despite there being no truly concrete evidence supporting such a conclusion.

Later on, fans began doubting this assessment when Luffy was shown to have suddenly and inexplicably disappeared from the area surrounding Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in recent issues. The series’ fanbase also had no answer to this disappearance, mainly attributing it to Luffy getting the energy to move and escape after eating the food he was given shortly before.

However, the release of One Piece chapter 1107 and confirmation of Van Augur’s presence on Egghead Island has completely recontextualized both of these events in the eyes of fans. It’s now suspected that, while Luffy was dazed and confused, or even just too focused on eating to notice, that Augur warped Luffy to him and Catarina Devon, allowing the latter to steal his appearance by touching him.

There’s not much evidence to support this beyond Van Augur’s unexpected presence on Egghead Island, but everything else about the theory does make sense. Devon was already here to gather Saturn’s appearance at a minimum, and may have gathered Luffy’s as well since the opportunity was there.

However, some fans are asserting that stealing Luffy’s appearance was part of the mission which Devon so boldly and happily claims is accomplished in One Piece chapter 1107. One supporting piece of evidence stems from the old plotline of Luffy being the one to destroy Fishman Island, according to a prophecy made by Madam Shyarly during the Fishman Island arc.

With Caribou now set to join the Blackbeard Pirates and tell them of Pluton’s location, the group could destroy FIshman Island (which is now Luffy’s territory) using Luffy’s face and the Ancient Weapon. While just a theory with no major supporting evidence, it’s one which simply makes too much sense for fans to dismiss outright or ignore entirely for now.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.