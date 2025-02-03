One Piece chapter 1138 highlights Franky's importance in the final saga

One Piece has been on a roll recently. Since the Elbaph arc began, One Piece has enjoyed public acclaim that the series has not seen since the Wano Country Arc. A huge reason for this is due to the massive exposition happening. Some characters that were shown at the beginning of One Piece have also been shown in this arc.

The likes of Jaguar D. Saul, who helped a young Nico Robin survive, and even Luffy’s idol, Shanks, are shown in the Elbaph arc. From how the story is unfolding, it seems the Elbaph Arc will be the most important part of One Piece. The arc is also setting the stage for One Piece’s eventual end.

One character from One Piece that appears to have a larger role is Straw Hat Pirates Shipwright, Franky. Chapter 1138 of One Piece has him appear in front of a giant mural in Elbaph. That mural shows a symbolic history of the world from the First World to the Third World.

Some fans are speculating that Franky at the center of the mural in a dark silhouette is Oda foreshadowing Pluton. Pluton, the ancient weapon might be the half cyborg, Franky. Here is what Franky’s role might mean in One Piece.

What Chapter 1138 of One Piece might be saying about Franky

The mural shown in Chapter 1138 (Image via Shueisha)

In chapter 1138, Franky and Ripley are exploring Treasure Tree Adam with Ripley serving as his guide. She tells him about the scribble made by the children of ancient times that is on Adam. It is also revealed that the scribbles were made during the void century.

What Franky sees is a mural that tells the history of the world. It tells a rough story of the First world, and the Second world, and even touches on the Third world that One Piece is currently in. The intriguing part is that where the third world is shown, various races are in allegiance fighting against a common enemy. All of these forces were led by the Sun god.

The mural might be predicting the emergence of the Straw Hats crew as they are filled with various races. This theory is not far-fetched as a closer look at the Mural shows a robot-like figure. That might be Franky, and it highlights how important he is to the war that will take place.

Another theory from fans is that the last page of chapter 1138 which shows Franky’s Silhouette over the mural is proof that he is Pluton. This theory is not far-fetched as the other ancient weapons are shown in the mural. Poseidon is shown commanding the Sea Kings at the left of the Mural, while Uranus is being deployed from a floating ship at the right.

According to this theory, Franky is not in the mural, but his dark silhouette over it makes him the final piece. Pluton is currently beneath a mountain in Wano Country, but Franky and Iceburg are the only two individuals to have seen the Ship’s blueprint. Due to the cyborg being on the side of the Straw Hats, he might be the one to resurrect the weapon.

Final thoughts

Ripley, a giant from Elbaph, questions the authenticity of the murals. In the chapter, she calls it the scribbling of children. This means that there is a chance that the mural might be meaningless. However, the chances of the mural being a mindless scribble are extremely low as it shows the Sun god on the left side. Luffy is the current Sun god.

Furthermore, Franky’s role is also debatable. Will he serve as the creator of the next Pluton or will he merge with Pluton? These are theories going through the minds of fans, but either way, Franky is still a very important character.

