One Piece compared to Boruto for all the right reasons after fatal mistake

One Piece is arguably one of the greatest animanga series to ever exist, but a recent episode has upset the entire fanbase. This series has been compared to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - something that many deem as a clear indication of a dip in quality.

The Naruto sequel has been receiving a ton of complaints with respect to animation and the overall quality of the anime. Toei Animation, on the other hand, has been doing a stellar job in animating the Wano arc of One Piece.

However, one fan recently pointed out a particular detail in the latter that is similar to what the Boruto series is known for.

One Piece: Fans react to an episode that has lifted an entire animation sequence from a previous one

Ahmed @Samin_Ahmed30 If this happened in boruto they sure called it animators lazy, they don't care about boruto. Now what we gonna call it If this happened in boruto they sure called it animators lazy, they don't care about boruto. Now what we gonna call it 💀😞 https://t.co/QVAK3nO6M2

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is known for its lazy, and rather subpar animation quality. They are infamous for having the same animated sequences repeated in various episodes.

This time, it is One Piece that is being scrutinized by the anime and manga community. The fanbase is quite perceptive of things like this, since another fan in the same thread noted that this wasn’t the first time the series has reused certain sequences.

dasien @dasiennn



This isn't the first time either They thought we wouldn't noticeThis isn't the first time either They thought we wouldn't notice 😶😶This isn't the first time either💀💀💀 https://t.co/YUIIrixiVd

Despite Toei’s display of lazy animation, there were plenty of fans that defended the blatant reuse of fight sequences. Many believe that it is okay for the studio to do this because animating isn't an easy task.

Another set of fans who defended Toei stated that the frames would be reused if the character is utilizing the same move.

Drizzi🍁 @Ragnar_AY

Atleast they put some effort into it better with the Choreography better frame Rates.

This is just D0G Sh!t from

#ONEPIECE1058

https://t.co/EOGKzwEPa0

https://t.co/eEdTNZ17EM One Piece Stans Blamed Boruto for reusing !!Atleast they put some effort into it better with the Choreography better frame Rates.This is just D0G Sh!t from @ToeiAnimation and Whoever TF was in that EPhttps://t.co/EOGKzwEPa0https://t.co/eEdTNZ17EM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… One Piece Stans Blamed Boruto for reusing !!Atleast they put some effort into it better with the Choreography better frame Rates. This is just D0G Sh!t from @ToeiAnimation and Whoever TF was in that EP#ONEPIECE1058 https://t.co/EOGKzwEPa0https://t.co/eEdTNZ17EM twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bachira @asherslothhh @dasiennn …. It’s the same move tho? Wouldn’t that be expected? Also boruto is terrible and a waste of time please watch something else @dasiennn …. It’s the same move tho? Wouldn’t that be expected? Also boruto is terrible and a waste of time please watch something else

Nightscor @KveZd1 @dasiennn So what? They reuse the animation. If i had to animate this again even though i can just reuse the animation i would do that. If you think animation is so easy then you animate this scene yourself @dasiennn So what? They reuse the animation. If i had to animate this again even though i can just reuse the animation i would do that. If you think animation is so easy then you animate this scene yourself

There is a certain degree of merit to what fans had to say with respect to animating the same move. However, the studio could have definitely explored different angles and shots that would have made it more interesting to watch.

Copying the scene frame-by-frame and changing the colors is something that fans feel Toei Animation should avoid, especially given that they have shown what they're capable of by animating some of the Wano arc episodes.

Whenever a debate regarding animation quality pops up, fans tend to talk about time constraint. Naturally, some fans brought up the topic of making One Piece seasonal, or rather the benefits of a seasonal anime in general.

This is because most popular seasonal anime series display top-tier animation quality since they get a couple of months, sometimes years, to work on a project. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man are some examples of well-done seasonal anime titles.

Fans believe that making the series seasonal would produce some of the best work that Toei Animation is capable of.

Yahya @Yahya_no_1



Bro, we Need One Piece Kai ASAP!



Bleach thousand years war is doing it right by giving itself seasonal breaks



This is the lowest point the series has been @dasiennn This is supposed to be an anime that makes billions a day????Bro, we Need One Piece Kai ASAP!Bleach thousand years war is doing it right by giving itself seasonal breaksThis is the lowest point the series has been @dasiennn This is supposed to be an anime that makes billions a day????Bro, we Need One Piece Kai ASAP!Bleach thousand years war is doing it right by giving itself seasonal breaksThis is the lowest point the series has been

Paint | BRB @PaintedLive @dasiennn I'd rather a show reuse assets for one scene rather than kill the moment by making a shitty scene due to time constraints. @dasiennn I'd rather a show reuse assets for one scene rather than kill the moment by making a shitty scene due to time constraints. https://t.co/rp2rlTb3xz

Final Thoughts

While hardcore fans are defending Toei Animation, reusing scenes certainly impacts the viewing experience. Perhaps an increase in the time period between episode releases could solve this issue.

Even if the character is performing the same move, the studio is more than capable of using different shots and angles to make it look less repetitive. The One Piece fanbase hopes that the animation studio will display better animation quality in the coming future.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes