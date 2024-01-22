One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda crosses over with Jujutsu Kaisen in latest anime

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece spin-off referenced Jujutsu Kaisen in a big way and fans were all over it. Prior to his magnum opus, Oda masterminded a series of one-shots before the official release of his manga. Later, they were organized in the Wanted! volume featuring five side stories.

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation, or just Monsters is an original animation that was announced in July 2023. It follows the story of legendary swordsman Ryuma Shimotsuki who lived nearly 400 years ago. Lovers of the series will be familiar with his name and know of his legend in the land of Wano.

One Piece spin-off references Jujutsu Kaisen in amazing crossover

Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation episode 1 was released on January 21, 2024. Given the success of One Piece, the spin-off was welcomed with open arms and watched eagerly by fans worldwide.

The scene in question was witnessed mid-way through the episode. Flair, the girl saved by a "brave" swordsman when her village was attacked by a dragon, found out the truth. In her current town, DR and Shirano slyly concocted a plan to evacuate the village, which they then looted. She sat in silence with Ryuma Shimotsuki and overheard their devious plan.

A very similar scene was showcased in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Specifically in episode 12, Yuji Itadori faces Mahito who uses his technique to transfigure Junpei in front of the former. The teen experiences utter helplessness and despair. This is when Ryomen Sukuna adds his two bits and the two Curses share a laugh at Yuji's expense.

Both scenes are very similar as Flair and Yuji both paint a picture of powerlessness at what's happened, having their hands tied to retaliate or respond in any way. Flair finds out that the man whom she believed was a hero was the one who hurt her the most and Yuji had to witness the horrible fate Junpei was subjected to by Mahito.

Fans salute the Jujutsu Kaisen reference in One Piece spin-off

Fans of both series were quick to take to social media to share their feelings on such a reference. Many were proud of the effect that Gege Akutami's manga had in the anime world, witnessing its influence stretch even to one as big as One Piece.

Others were full of praise for the manner in which the scene was portrayed. E&H Production has done a fantastic job in bringing the author's work to life. They must also be credited with bringing forth more of Oda's work to the forefront.

Elsewhere, others had a smile on their faces knowing who was in the spin-off's production team. Sunghoo Park was signed up to act as director for the series and provide art composition.

For those who are unaware, Park was among the team that played a direct hand in releasing the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Lastly, the two scenes exuded the same energy - a low point for the characters in question.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has, without a doubt, greatly influenced the anime world. One Piece is not the first to reference it and certainly will not be the last. This is just a testament to how powerful Akutami's chef d'oeuvre realistically is.

Nonetheless, Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has begun on a high and is slated to perform well. It is refreshing to see studios panning the spotlight to authors' other works as well. More often than not, they turn out to be hidden treasures.