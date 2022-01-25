One Piece Episode 1008: Release date and time, where to watch and more

One Piece is one of the most trending anime and manga series at the moment. The Wano Country arc is in full swing, and fans eagerly await the upcoming set of episodes as Luffy aims to take down Kaido, one of the Four Emperors of the New World.

The anime series releases its chapter every week, and there have been no announcements regarding a break. Therefore, the upcoming episode of the series will release by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode 1008 of One Piece.

One Piece episode 1008 release details

Queen’s Excite bullets caused a great deal of damage, as it was turning people into Ice Onis. Yamato also showed the respect and love she had for Kozuki Oden and swore to defeat the enemy in his name.

The previous episode gave fans enough reasons to be excited about the upcoming chapter, and fans eagerly await the much anticipated fight between Luffy and Kaido.

According to sources, the upcoming episode 1008 of One Piece will release on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time. The latest episodes will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, all thanks to the simulcast agreement.

It is noteworthy to mention that fans will have to subscribe to the platform’s paid services in order to watch the episode on the day of release. However, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

One Piece episode 1007 recap

Episode 1007 began with Queen using her Plague Rounds to turn people into Ice Onis to attack the enemies. Chopper is extremely angry and resolves to cure every single person who turned into an ice demon.

Ohmasa tried to take his own life as he didn’t want to harm Hyogoro after turning into a demon. But he reminded Ohmasa about his time in Udon and asked him to wait patiently.

Monkey D. Gizem ☠️ ししし 💕 LUFFY 👑 1037 HYPE @piratequeen_ya #ONEPIECE1007



Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Queen’s VA is slaying it as always, his scenes keep making me laugh. 🤣 It was also hilarious when Apoo realized he’s a target. Since he’s a DJ, Queen “featured” him on this game HAHAHA - like in a music collaboration. 🤣 Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo!Queen’s VA is slaying it as always, his scenes keep making me laugh. 🤣 It was also hilarious when Apoo realized he’s a target. Since he’s a DJ, Queen “featured” him on this game HAHAHA - like in a music collaboration. 🤣 #ONEPIECE1007 Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! Yo! 😂😂😂 Queen’s VA is slaying it as always, his scenes keep making me laugh. 🤣 It was also hilarious when Apoo realized he’s a target. Since he’s a DJ, Queen “featured” him on this game HAHAHA - like in a music collaboration. 🤣 https://t.co/iyrwRX00Ul

Queen’s ruthless side was shown as he launched his Excite bullets on his men as well. He explained that those turned into ice demons only have one hour before they succumb to their deaths.

Later, Queen dropped one vial of the antibody that could heal those affected by Queen’s Plague Rounds. He handed it over to Apoo, who started running away as everyone pursued him. Chopper asked Zoro to retrieve that vial in order to make the medicine for everyone.

Meanwhile, Oden’s followers, residing in Wano, fought against Kaido. But they were no match for him in terms of strength. Yamato was engaged in a fight against Sasaki and she swore to protect those around her.

