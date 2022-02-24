One Piece Episode 1012: Release date and time, where to watch and more

One Piece is inching closer towards the end of the Wano Country arc as the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates makes his way towards Kaido. Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for the next set of episodes as it will feature the fight between Luffy and Kaido.

One Piece is a series that maintains a strict release schedule, and based on that, the upcoming episode 1012 will be released by the end of this week.

One Piece Episode 1012 release details

The upcoming episode will be released on February 27, 2022. The upcoming episode will be available on both Funimation and Crunchyroll, all thanks to their simulcast agreement. However, one would have to pay for a subscription in order to access the episodes on the day of release. The episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

9:00 PM Eastern Time (February 26, 2022)

6:00 PM Pacific Time (February 26, 2022)

7:30 AM Indian Standard Time

2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time

Episode 1011 recap

In episode 1011, Kin’emon and the rest tried to hold Kaido out. Unfortunately, their efforts were futile, as Kaido was able to drive them into a corner with his overpowering strength. The scene transitioned to Jinbe, Luffy, and Sanji trying to make their way to the top where Kaido is. However, Sanji gets diverted by the scream of a woman.

Sanji went rushing in only to realize that it was a trap set up by enemies. Even after being captured, Sanji was having fun since they were beautiful women who captured him in the first place. When Jinbe witnessed how each member of the crew does what they want, he was inspired to learn their ways. Meanwhile, the Animal Kingdom pirates were preparing to take down the members of the Straw Hat Pirates who were making their way towards Kaido.

Luffy and Jinbe came across the people they met in Udon. They helped them by providing the duo with a passage to the top. Chopper asks everyone to expose themselves to fire, which would stop the virus from spreading. The scene transitions to Yamato trying to help Momonosuke escape, but she’s quite worried since the Animal Kingdom Pirates ship is not there anymore. Yamato realized that Kiado intended on relocating the island to the Flower Capital.

