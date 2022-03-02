One Piece Episode 1012: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece fans eagerly await the next set of episodes that will conclude the Wano Country arc. The previous few episodes featured a ton of action sequences as they followed multiple plotlines that were going on at the same time.

The show is creating a solid build-up towards Luffy taking on Kaido, and the two might engage in a battle soon enough. One Piece maintains a strict release schedule for its episodes, and the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week.

One Piece Episode 1013 release details

The upcoming episode 1013 will be released on March 6, 2022. The two popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll, have merged. Funimation will now be moving its library over to Crunchyroll.

The latest episodes of the series will be available on Crunchyroll, but one would have to pay for their subscription in order to watch the episodes on the day of release. However, the episode will be available for free one week after the premiere.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

9:00 PM Eastern Time (March 5, 2022)

6:00 PM Pacific Time (March 5, 2022)

7:30 AM Indian Standard Time

2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time

One Piece Episode 1012 recap

The episode began with Luffy trying to run as fast as he could in an attempt to reach Kaido and Kin’emon. Meanwhile, Chopper reassures everyone that he will be able to make enough antibodies to save the ones who were affected by the Ice Oni Bullets.

However, everyone was shocked as Marco the Phoenix made an appearance. He shot a burst of flame towards Chopper in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus.

Zoro was hostile towards him since Chopper seemed to be in pain due to the burn from his flames. However, Brook confirmed that the fire didn’t burn, and Chopper realized that he was just being paranoid.

The former member of the Whitebeard Pirates decided to lend a hand to Zoro by flying him to the top. Miyagi and Tristan decided to help Chopper in making the antidote for the Ice Oni bullets and save everyone.

Apoo made an appearance and started causing problems. However, X Drake neutralized Apoo and asked Zoro to trust him to be his ally. The scene transitioned to Jinbe coming across a bunch of people that he planned to take on. Luffy takes his leave, and the scene transitions to Yamato and Momonosuke having a conversation after they successfully escape.

