One Piece Episode 1014: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece fans are still trying to process the bad news that was announced recently as Toei Animation’s servers were compromised a few days ago. In their press release, they mentioned that the release schedule will be affected, which means fans will have to wait even longer before they can see Luffy on the roof.

While the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week, the release schedule has only been affected for episodes that will be released on March 20 and later.

Release details of One Piece Episode 1014

Good news for fans as the upcoming episode of One Piece will be released on March 13, 2022. Episode 1014 will be available on Crunchyroll.

However, fans will need to pay for their subscription in order to view the episodes on the day of release. That being said, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for episode 1014 across various regions are mentioned below:

9:00 PM Eastern Time (March 12, 2022)

6:00 PM Pacific Time (March 12, 2022)

7:30 AM Indian Standard Time

2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time

One Piece Episode 1013's recap

The episode began with members of Tobi Roppo chasing Sanji, who attempted to escape from them. Later, the scene transitioned to Yamato and Momonosuke having a conversation about the past. Yamato spoke about a pirate who changed her life and it was Luffy’s older brother, Ace D. Portgas.

Ace had once come to the island in search of Kaido. However, he met his daughter, Yamato, who charged into Ace and his comrades. After exchanging a few blows, Ace decided to talk to her as he wanted to know what she truly desired.

He realized that Yamato had been through a lot of pain as a child and Kaido was the root cause of it.

Yamato desired freedom from her father’s tyranny and wanted to travel around the world and go on many adventures. Yamato then took down the huge dragon statue and reconciled with Ace. The two had alcohol together and became close friends.

He constantly spoke about his younger brother, Luffy, who would go on to become stronger than him. Yamato fondly recalled this conversation while Momonosuke decided to take cover behind an object out of fear.

However, Yamato assured that he had nothing to fear since Yamato hated Kaido and was in search of Luffy.

