One Piece episode 1035: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of One Piece episode 1035 and the continuation of the Onigashima raid. Kaido is getting ready to put an end to the invasion now that Luffy has seemingly been defeated. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies are struggling to keep the fights going, being tired of the non-stop encounters they have been subjected to.

Last week’s episode featured the death of Zeus, one of Big Mom’s most loyal Homies and Nami’s occasional ally. One Piece episode 1035, titled The Animal Kingdom Pirates Trample Down! The End of the Kozuki Clan!, will bring back Kin’emon, who will face Kaido in an attempt to save Momonosuke’s life. Continue reading to learn more about this upcoming episode’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

Chopper will continue to fight Queen and Perospero in One Piece episode 1035

When will the episode come out? Where can fans watch it?

One Piece episode 1035 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, October 2, at around 11:00 am JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV Networks and will be released later in the day for international fans to enjoy. Below, you will find a table listing the times during which the episode will be released, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 pm, October 1

Central Daylight time – 9:00 pm, October 1

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 pm, October 1

British Summer time – 3:00 am, October 2

Central European Summer time– 4:00 am, October 2

Indian Standard time – 7:30 am, October 2

Philippine time – 10:00 am, October 2

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 2

Spain – 10:00 am CEST, October 2

Latin America – 3:00 am PDT, October 2

Fans who want to enjoy One Piece episode 1035 as soon as it is released can do so via Crunchyroll. This is the only official platform for the series, and we encourage fans to use it as they directly support the official release of One Piece by making use of this service. If you need a reminder of the adventures Luffy has been involved with, you can find all the other episodes as well on this website.

What can fans expect from One Piece episode 1035?

Momonosuke is in grave danger (Image via Toei Animation)

After declaring his fight with Luffy to be over, Kaido began heading down to the inside of the castle to search for Momonosuke. The man is still determined to end Oden’s bloodline, the same as Kanjuro. With both these powerful characters looking for the boy, Shinobu will have a hard time keeping her master safe. Thankfully, she will not be alone, as Kin’emon is arriving soon to fight Kaido.

One Piece episode 1035 will most likely focus on the journey of all three of these men towards Momonosuke’s position. As Kin’emon fights the Emperor, it is possible that Kiku will be the one to face Kanjuro. The girl has previously stated that she wants to be the one to end the traitor’s life, which is why her battle against the actor may commence soon.

Sanji and Luffy as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans will also witness the continuation of the fight between Chopper and the joint forces of Queen and Perospero. The poor doctor has been trying to keep these two villains at bay for many episodes and the exhaustion is quickly catching up to him. Nonetheless, Chopper may be receiving help soon, as One Piece episode 1035 could mark Sanji’s arrival at the Live Floor.

What happened in the last episode?

Big Mom threatening Zeus (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1034 started with Big Mom scolding Zeus for being her weakest creation. The woman, tired of the Homie’s constant failures, told her newest child, Hera, to eat the cloud-like being. Nami tried to help Zeus, but she was unable to prevent him from being eaten up. While this was happening, Chopper was trying to save his comrades from Queen and Perospero.

Elsewhere inside the castle, Yamato was fighting his father’s lackeys carrying around a Momonosuke doll he created. The boy in question was reading about his father’s adventures as a pirate. The episode ended with Nami, Usopp, and Otama being saved from Big Mom by Kid, who had arrived with the intent to kill the powerful woman.

