One Piece episode 1059: Did Orochi reunite with the "real" Komurasaki? Explained

With One Piece episode 1059 set to be released this coming weekend, fans are excited to see what the anime series has in store next. While viewers are concerned with the remaining fights in Onigashima, such as Zoro versus King and Sanji versus Queen, there are some additional issues heading into the episode.

Some fans’ main concern for One Piece episode 1059 stems from the closing moments of the prior episode, in which Kurozumi Orochi seemingly reunited with Komurasaki. However, with Komurasaki being Kozuki Hiyori (which Orochi doesn’t realize), fans are concerned that the real Hiyori could be unnecessarily endangering herself. Meanwhile, others are assuring themselves and others that there’s no way the Komurasaki who appeared is the real Kozuki Hiyori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 1059 and beyond.

One Piece episode 1059 will continue showing Orochi and Komurasaki’s apparent treasure-room reunion

While there technically is no “real” Komurasaki since that is just an alias for Kozuki Hiyori, Orochi is indeed reunited with the “real” Komurasaki as of One Piece episode 1059. One of the biggest clues in this is the fact that Kanjuro is currently incapacitated after having created Kazenbo. As of this article’s writing, he’s the only one on Onigashima who would have the ability to perfectly imitate another.

Kanjuro is also allied with Orochi, meaning he would have no real reason to trick him into thinking he has reunited with the love of his life, whom he thought was dead. While one possible scenario in which Kanjuro could disguise himself as Komurasaki is to give Orochi some happiness in his final moments, that’s not what’s happening here. Furthermore, as mentioned above, Kanjuro is currently incapacitated.

As a result, it becomes clear in One Piece episode 1059 that Orochi is reunited with Komurasaki. However, the question arises about Hiyori’s motivations for redonning the Komurasaki alias. Furthermore, she’s putting herself in danger by being present on Onigashima while the battle is still going on.

With the entire point of the Onigashima Raid being to topple Kaido’s regime and put the Kozuki clan back in power, it’s somewhat dangerous to have both Kozukis involved in the fight. Should Momonosuke and Hiyori tragically perish, this would leave a Kaido-less Wano with no Kozuki clan members to lead it, as was originally intended.

Although Hiyori seems to be in a relatively safe part of the castle as of One Piece episode 1059, the biggest current threat to her is in the room with her. As a Devil Fruit user, Orochi could seriously kill or even harm Hiyori if the truth behind her identity and intentions is revealed. While fans don’t know these intentions for sure yet, revenge is likely Hiyori’s biggest current motivator.

This is further supported by the fact that, like Komurasaki, Orochi constantly had her under his control, claiming her to be his and his alone. Should he find this immense betrayal from someone who he truly loved, it surely won’t go over well.

