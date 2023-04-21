One Piece Episode 1059: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

One Piece Episode 1059 is set to release on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. With the anime clearly focusing on both Sanji and Zoro’s fights over all the others remaining, fans are incredibly excited to see how Luffy’s wings help him reach new heights yet again. Many are even expecting a major Zoro moment in the upcoming installment, given the recent focus on Sanji.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t yet sure about what exactly the episode will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available for One Piece Episode 1059. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving. Despite the lack of info, there is a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1059 and speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1059 likely to focus on Zoro following Sanji’s turn in the spotlight

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1059 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, April 23, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after the episode begins airing in Japan. Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, but their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result , Crunchyroll is the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1059 will be made available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, April 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, April 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Sunday, April 23

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, April 23

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, April 23

Philippine Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 23

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, April 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, April 23

Episode 1058 recap

One Piece Episode 1058 began with Big Mom acknowledging that Law and Kid are forcing her to experience the most pain she has had in a while. She promised to pay them back as her subordinates attacked them, but they were able to stand tall, swearing to defeat her. Kazenbo was then seen lighting the entirety of Onigashima’s castle on fire as Robin and Brook ran away from CP0, crossing paths with Yamato in the process.

The episode then cut to Zoro and King, where the former was struggling to keep up and unable to gain the upper hand. Zoro notices that King hasn’t used his wings yet, but is unable to find a meaningful reason as to why this might be. Zoro then collapses to the ground, hearing a shamisen play as Enma begins drawing out his Haki forcibly.

Meanwhile, in the treasure repository, Orochi celebrates the chaos Kazenbo is causing when he too hears the shamisen. He finds this to be Komurasaki, whom he thought he had killed several weeks prior. He breaks down in tears as he finds her, not realizing her true identity as Kozuki Hiyori.

What to expect (speculative)

One Piece Episode 1059 will likely split focus between Zoro and Sanji’s fights, considering how the previous installment played out. If one of the two is given an edge in screen time, fans should expect this to be Sanji versus Queen due to the fight’s absence from the last episode.

One Piece Episode 1059 will also likely give a brief update on Orochi, who could possibly be in danger depending on what Hiyori’s next moves are. However, this is likely to be an afterthought in the overall episode focus considering the stakes of the current fights. More specifically, the outcomes of Zoro versus King and Sanji versus Queen could swing the Onigashima Raid, making them more important than Orochi’s side story.

