One Piece episode 1063: All current major battles and threats on Onigashima, explained

With the release of One Piece episode 1063 earlier this weekend, fans saw Toei Animation’s flagship series take a bit of a breather following the incredibly exciting two episodes. The latest installment for the series instead served as something of a canonical recap episode, highlighting the various happenings on Onigashima and the potential impact of the raid’s success.

While this inherently makes One Piece episode 1063 a less engaging episode when compared to episodes 1061 and 1062, it’s nevertheless a necessary installment to recap the many happenings of the raid. Especially with all but two major battles resolved, now is a better time than ever to allow fans and animators alike to take a pause.

However, several fans of the series are seemingly confused about some of the current happenings on the now-floating island. While One Piece episode 1063 does a good job of explaining what’s going on, it doesn’t necessarily achieve the highest score when it comes to explaining the significance of what’s occurring on the island.

One Piece episode 1063 underplays significance of remaining threats and battles for raid party to deal with

All current battles and threats, explained

Doni P @doniprbd



Manga: Im-sama & ancient kingdom reveal



What a time to be One Piece fans twitter.com/HabisNontonFil… Habis Nonton Film @HabisNontonFilm

#onepiece1062

Gila sih final battle-nya Zoro vs King ini Gila sih final battle-nya Zoro vs King ini#onepiece1062 https://t.co/d6w7JW0CrU Anime: Zoro & Sanji vs King & Queen peak animation, next stop Kid & Law vs Big MomManga: Im-sama & ancient kingdom revealWhat a time to be One Piece fans Anime: Zoro & Sanji vs King & Queen peak animation, next stop Kid & Law vs Big MomManga: Im-sama & ancient kingdom revealWhat a time to be One Piece fans 🔥 twitter.com/HabisNontonFil…

As highlighted in the opening and closing moments of One Piece episode 1063, there are two especially significant battles of the Onigashima Raid which are still ongoing. These include the fight between Monkey D. Luffy and the Yonko Kaido on Onigashima’s Skull Dome Rooftop, and Trafalgar D. Water Law and Eustass Kid’s combined efforts against the Yonko Big Mom.

While the episode doesn’t do the best job of explaining the significance of other threats and battles, the importance of these battles is appropriately emphasized in the episode. As pointed out by the CP0 agents, the outcome of these battles (should Kaido and Big Mom lose) can greatly impact the current state of affairs for the series’ world.

Arguably the next two biggest threats on Onigashima include Kazenbo’s race to the armory, as well as Kaido’s potential defeat. In different ways, both will see Onigashima and the Flower Capital destroyed. The former’s threat lies in the massive explosives which rest in the armory and can turn Onigashima into rubble which crashes down on the Flower Capital.

Squid. @EverySquids @solstice006 Dw I’ll gas Kid&Law vs Big Mom as the best anime episode of the year @solstice006 Dw I’ll gas Kid&Law vs Big Mom as the best anime episode of the year

Meanwhile, the latter’s threat lies in Momonosuke’s inability to create Flame Clouds as of One Piece episode 1063, combined with the fact that Kaido’s will disappear immediately upon his potential defeat. If Luffy is victorious in the fight, this will cause Onigashima to begin freefalling, with the island projected to land directly onto the Flower Capital.

Additionally, a third battle which is still significant, but not as much as the aforementioned two, is Raizo’s duel against former comrade Fukurokuju. While the actual outcome is largely inconsequential to the raid’s success, it could have a major impact in the aftermath. If Fukurokuju survives, he can rebuild and/or reunite the Orochi Oniwabanshu, either continuing to serve Kaido or switching back to Kurozumi Orochi’s side.

This could be especially impactful considering that Orochi is confirmed to be alive and well in the treasure room with Kozuki Hiyori as of One Piece episode 1063. If he’s able to discover Hiyori’s true identity beyond her Komurasaki alias and kill her, there’s a chance that (with Fukurokuju and his group) he can reclaim Wano’s shogunate and Wano for himself even if Kaido is defeated.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes