One Piece Episode 1085: What to expect

With One Piece Episode 1085 set to return the smash-hit television anime series to manga-canon events, fans are excited to continue racing towards the Wano arc’s end. While the arc has certainly been an enjoyable one, many fans are looking for a change of scenery after spending more than four years in the country.

Thankfully, One Piece Episode 1085 should all but see the Straw Hats depart Wano, especially considering the focus which the installment seems set to return with. However, fans will first need to wait for Momonosuke and Kin’emon to reach Wano’s ports in order to confront Luffy and Co. on why everyone but them got a goodbye message.

Likewise, One Piece Episode 1085 will also reveal whether Yamato will join the crew and set sail, or choose another path for living as their role model Kozuki Oden once did. While a majority of the fanbase is expecting them to head to the seas, there are others asserting that recent events with Admiral Ryokugyu may have forced Yamato to change their mind.

One Piece Episode 1085 set to all but send off the Straw Hats from Wano’s borders

What to expect

Expand Tweet

Returning to manga-canon events, One Piece Episode 1085 will most likely begin with a focus on Momonosuke and Kin’emon as they continue racing towards the Straw Hats. This will likely segue into a flashback sequence from the pair, focusing on the times they shared with one another, which are certainly plentiful.

However, the flashback sequence should be an expedited one in order to allow more focus on the time they’ve spent together since the Onigashima Raid’s success. This would likely be to the effect of establishing that Kin’emon and Momonosuke aren’t just angry at their friends the Straw Hats, but also want to express their gratitude to the group as their saviors.

This will probably prompt a shift in perspective for One Piece Episode 1085, which will then hone in on Yamato and their mindset as they also head to the Straw Hats. While fans likely won’t learn what Yamato’s decision is here, their mindset and view on the time they’ve spent with Luffy and the others will likely be shared in extreme detail.

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect this to be supplemented with memories of reading Oden’s journal, as well as the time they spent with Ace. All of this will likely culminate in a burst of excitement and joy from Yamato that they got to meet Luffy, teasing that they will indeed join the Straw Hat crew in the end.

From here, One Piece Episode 1085 will likely see all three arrive at Wano’s harbor simultaneously, where the Straw Hats are making final preparations to set sail. Momonosuke and Kin’emon will probably have their discussion with Luffy and Co. first, which is likely to be resolved in a friendly manner and the lack of goodbye given an adequate explanation.

This will then segue into Yamato’s decision to either join the Straw Hats or stay in Wano, with the former seeming most likely at the time of this article’s writing. Likewise, Yamato will then say goodbye to Kin’emon and Momonosuke before joining the crew and hopping on the Thousand Sunny. The episode should then end with the Straw Hat crew, their new member included, departing from Wano as Kin’emon and Momonosuke see them off.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.