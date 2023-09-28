One Piece fan who died before seeing the end has the entire fandom in tears

One Piece is a series with a lot of great things and its fandom is one of the most impressive as they are committed to the world author Eiichiro Oda has crafted. Considering how long the series has been running and how many chapters it has, there is a special connection with such a unique world and journey, almost feeling like a part of the Strawhats' crew.

Sadly, one of the biggest tragedies of how long One Piece is, connects to how fragile human life can be and how some huge fans will never see the series' ending.

An example of this was a user on Reddit, who shared a personal experience of his best friend dying and never been able to watch the series' conclusion, much to the sadness of the fandom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

A sad story regarding One Piece fans on Reddit

A One Piece fan shared on Reddit that a friend of his, who got him into the series a few years ago, recently passed away because of medical problems. The person goes on to say that his friend is never going to be able to see Luffy becoming the King of the Pirates and find the One Piece, much to the sadness of other people on the platform.

While death is inevitable and a part of life, there is no denying that a person passing away is always a cause for sadness. Naturally, something like an anime series is very small in comparison, but the post shows how much this series means to people all over the world

The impact and legacy of the series

The One Piece legacy has become bigger than ever before in recent years, mostly due to the place it has received as shonen's last great herald.

Series such as Naruto and Bleach, contemporaries of Eiichiro Oda's manga, eventually concluded and a new generation, but this one has remained and is still discovered by a lot of new fans.

It could be argued that the series has enjoyed a major rise in popularity in recent years and is at its commercial peak at the moment. The live action series by Netflix, the increase in animation quality by Toei during the Wano arc, and the manga continuing to get people's interest are some of the reasons why Luffy's journey is still relevant across several types of media.

There is also the fact that a lot of people want to see how this series concludes and how some of its biggest mysteries are going to be resolved.

People want to understand what is the Will of D, what was Joyboy going after, the truth behind the World Government, Shanks' motivations, and a lot of different things that have filled the fandom's mind for so many years.

Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus is going to continue to dazzle people in the coming years and, sadly, some fans are not going to live to see Luffy become the King of the Pirates. Be that as it may, the element of inherited will, something so important in this series, is something that other fans will continue.

