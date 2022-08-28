One Piece fandom takes over Twitter with "The One Piece is real" trend

One of the weirdest trends to ever emerge from the One Piece community is reflected in the recent images and videos shared by fans on Twitter. Since yesterday, the phrase, "The One Piece is real," has been seen all over Twitter, prompting some fans to laugh out loud and leaving others confused as to why it is trending.

But why are fans repeating this phrase over and over on Twitter? Has it reached other platforms? Learn more about the bizarre One Piece trend and its origins below.

Twitter users are surprised by the "The One Piece is real" trend

Where does this meme originate?

"The One Piece is real" is a phrase spoken by the character Whitebeard before his death in the franchise. After fighting with all of his power against the Marines, Whitebeard was mortally wounded, which will always be one of the series’ most tragic moments.

Before his death, he spoke to Blackbeard, a former crew member who betrayed him due to his power-hungry nature. Whitebeard assured his former friend that he would never acquire the power that he wished for as he was not worthy of reaching the One Piece.

Whitebeard proclaimed for the entire world to hear that the mythical treasure hidden by Gol D. Roger was indeed real. Everyone who heard the revelation was shocked as the treasure had been nothing more than a legend for many individuals.

Why did fans use this scene as a meme?

🫶🏾 @Zoro546321 i can’t look at these images the same anymore bro the one piece is real trend on tiktok is giving me war flashbacksi can’t look at these images the same anymore bro the one piece is real trend on tiktok is giving me war flashbacks 😭😭😭 i can’t look at these images the same anymore bro https://t.co/GBY2GjyNPQ

Some fans thought it would be funny to edit one of Whitebeard's official images and make him appear naked while reciting his famous last words. This image became infamous within the community, and now Whitebeard’s image perpetually reminds fans of the meme.

Over time, the meme began to include many other iconic scenes from the show. Each of them was edited to be a parody of the original scene. Characters like Ace, Law, and even Chooper were edited to appear without any clothes.

harold🐝 @haroldsmells Seein Howard Hamlin scream “the one piece is real” is so funny to me Seein Howard Hamlin scream “the one piece is real” is so funny to me https://t.co/YBsCu1zgk9

Fans went as far as to hire one of Better Call Saul's actors, Patrick Fabian, to congratulate a fake individual named “Finger” for passing his Legal Bar exam. The actor was paid to repeat Whitebeard’s iconic phrase in the video as well.

The meme began circulating on social media quite recently, but gained traction on Twitter in no time. By now, most One Piece fans are aware of this trend, whether they have participated actively in it or not.

The meme takes over both YouTube and TikTok

OVO Blue @OVOBloue The one piece is real has destroyed Kanye’s dark fantasy comments The one piece is real has destroyed Kanye’s dark fantasy comments 😭 https://t.co/aR4P65T3sm

As weird as it may sound, "The One Piece is real" meme is taking over another platform as we speak. One of Kanye West's music videos, titled Dark Fantasy, has been flooded with comments citing this bizarre meme. Currently, it is difficult to find a single comment under the video that does not contain this phrase.

Fans have also started to spam another iconic phrase from the franchise. "People's dreams never die," which was uttered by Chopper’s father before his death, is now making its way to people's social media feeds.

thattiscrazy @thattiscrazy



The One Piece is Real



#ONEPIECE Most People don’t know these One Piece factsThe One Piece is Real Most People don’t know these One Piece facts‼️The One Piece is Real#ONEPIECE https://t.co/E6IxXBNNhT

Some TikTok users have also complained about the massive amount of One Piece edits containing Whitebeard’s phrase. Apparently, the fandom wants their message to reach every social media platform in existence.

Final thoughts

Whitebeard during his youth (Image via Toei Animation)

It is impossible to logically explain the popularity of this meme. It started as a parody of one of the series’ most emotional scenes but somehow ended up resonating with fans.

The impact of the phrase on social media speaks volumes about how much fans have loved this meme since its conception. No one could have expected a trend like this to take off as quickly as it did. It will remain one of One Piece's most popular trends in history.

Ace and Luffy have also been affected by this trend (Image via Toei Animation)

As strange as the situation may be, the meme is nothing but harmless fun at the end of the day. However, it is important to note that these kinds of images should always be accompanied by some sort of warning as Twitter is used by many minors as well.

