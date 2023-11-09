One Piece fans call out Demon Slayer fans after their reaction to latest spoilers

One Piece fans have now started arguments with Demon Slayer fans (and also other fandoms) because of the recent revelations in the former's manga surrounding Jewelry Bonney. As author Eiichiro Oda is focusing a lot more on her backstory and Bartholomew Kuma's, it has been leaked that the upcoming chapter 1098 of the manga is going to reveal that Bonney is actually 12 years old.

This, of course, has led to a series of controversies online, especially in the One Piece fandom, because Bonney seemed to be a young woman in her twenties. Considering that there are some scenes and panels in the story where her character seems to be s*xualized, this has waged a war between the fandoms that has gone through some extreme lengths, particularly with Demon Slayer fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece and Demon Slayer series.

One Piece fans fight with Demon Slayer fans (and other fandoms) over Bonney's portrayal in the series

Author Eiichiro Oda has recently revealed that one of the One Piece characters, Jewelry Bonney, is actually 12 years old and can grow older because of the abilities of her Devil Fruit. A lot of fans, not only those of the series, but also Demon Slayer and other franchises, picked up on that and decided to make a lot of extreme statements about Oda as a person.

This led a lot of fans of the series to call out the double standard in several anime and manga, including Nezuko Kamado's portrayal in Demon Slayer. During the Entertainment District arc, Nezuko shows her full demon form while fighting Daki and that ages her up to a grown woman's body while still being only 14 years old.

The Bonney situation has escalated online and the chapter is not even out yet. It has also sparked a conversation about which other series has done something similar. And this leads to a lot of debates surrounding the anime and manga industries and their portrayals of children.

The portrayal of children in anime and manga

The One Piece situation with Bonney and the Demon Slayer one with Nezuko are not anything new in the manga and anime industries. There have been a lot of instances over the years of how children, particularly little girls, are depicted in these types of media and how many of them are s*xualized, leading to some extreme assumptions about certain authors.

The issue most people have is that, regardless of what the authors do in their personal lives, the s*xualized portrayal of these characters is usually unnecessary for the plot. The Bonney situation is a good example of that.

Conversations around Bonney being 12 years old are also important given that the age of consent in Japan was recently raised to 16 years old from 13 years old, after a century of remaining that way. Bonney being underage by a significant margin gets highlighted even further when one takes this into account.

Final thoughts

The Bonney situation in One Piece has turned social media into a warzone, with Demon Slayer fans and other fandoms. However, it's important to wait for the episode to come out and see what the overall reaction is.

