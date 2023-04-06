Demon Slayer's Daki has a strange obsession with a human body part, here's why

Daki is the Upper Moon 6 demon from the Demon Slayer series who was the primary antagonist of the Entertainment District arc. While she was a powerful demon, her brother Gyutaro was far superior in battle. Daki, however, was powerful enough to engage in combat with both Zenitsu and Inosuke simultaneously.

However, there is one aspect of Daki that stands out as peculiar. During the course of the Entertainment District arc, we see her laying emphasis on her left eye. This can be seen in three different instances. Let us look at some of the possible explanations for this odd obsession.

Disclaimer: The Demon Slayer series has not provided an explanation for the aforementioned observation and the article is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Demon Slayer: instances that hint Daki’s obsession with her left eye

The first time we noticed Daki focusing on her left eye was when she spoke to Tanjiro Kamado. She threatened the demon hunter by stating that she’d gouge out his eyeballs and eat them. Here, she raised her hand in a peculiar manner and pointed it toward her left eye.

Another event that hints at this odd obsession is when she received a power-up as a result of Gyutaro's efforts. Daki received a third eye that Gyutaro had implanted on her forehead. Her reflexes were quicker, her movements were sharper and her strength improved quite drastically.

If we take a closer look, it was Gyutaro’s left eye that was implanted on her forehead. This is yet another observation that one could see in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15.

The third instance occured when the series explored Daki and Gyutaro’s backstory when they were human.

Gyutaro was a child who suffered from an illness, giving him a malnourished appearance. He was made fun of and bullied for it. His sister, on the other hand, was a beautiful girl whom everyone adored.

However, one day, she blinded a Samurai by gouging out one of his eyes. While the reason was unclear, we see that Ume (Daki’s name when she was a human) had stabbed and gouged out his left eye.

Demon Slayer: possible reasons for Daki laying emphasis on her left eye

Stabbing the Samurai’s left eye could probably be due to the fact that Daki was right-handed. For someone whose dominant hand is right, the left eye would be an easier target compared to the right. However, her obsession with the left eye as a demon could be due to one important yet minute detail.

If we take a closer look at her left eye, there is a Kanji character that is engraved on it. The Kanji “上弦” (Hiragana:じょうげん) translates to “Upper Rank”. It is possible that Daki is someone who wants her opponents to acknowledge her strength.

Given that she was Gyutaro’s sibling, she was aware of her older brother's superior strength. While her beauty drew compliments when she was a human, this meant nothing to Muzan. As seen in the video, Daki was obsessed with the Demon King and constantly sought his validation.

Gyutaro was a far superior demon in comparison, which could have induced insecurity within Daki. This could be a reason why Daki feels the need to flaunt her ranking among the demons and make her opponents acknowledge her powers as a demon.

