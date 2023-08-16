One Piece fans cry tears of joy as Elbaf arc is finally confirmed

One Piece is at a very interesting point right now with Egghead Island and the upcoming battle with the Marine. However, the role of the Elbaf arc is currently the talk of the town. The land of the giants has been awaited by fans for so long that the excitement is palpable online.

The possibility of knowing more about the Giants race, the role this can have in finding the One Piece, and the potential role that a character like Usopp can have is exciting to a lot of fans. The presence of the Marine, more revelations about the World Government, and the threat of Blackbeard and his men are also adding to the hype surrounding Eiichiro Oda's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

"Feels like the ending is near" - Fans react to upcoming Elbaf arc in One Piece

The Elbaf arc has been one of Eiichiro Oda's biggest teasers for years now. Ever since Vivi was part of the crew, the author has been teasing the existence of the land of the giants, and recent chapters of the manga have chosen that as the next path for Luffy and his friends.

Fans are eager to see the culture the giants grew up in, the nature of their race, and the importance this can have in the series, especially when it comes to finding the One Piece. Several individuals took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their excitement about the arc.

Fans are also excited to see what this potential arc can mean to underutilized characters such as Usopp and Nico Robin, both for different reasons.

Usopp is a fan favorite but he has struggled with relevance for quite some time now. He is not strong enough to get important battles and a lot of fans have felt that his running role as comic relief, which is centered around his cowardice, has become stale. So, considering his affection for the giants of Elbaf, a lot of people expect this to be his arc to shine.

Now that Jaguar D. Saul, the former Navy giant, has been confirmed to be alive, fans want to see a reunion between Nico Robin and the man who saved his life in his childhood. Robin is another character loved by fans and they would love to see a reunion between her and the giant, who is now revealed to be on Elbaf after surviving the Ohara tragedy.

The current state of the manga

Chapter 1090 of the One Piece manga got fans hyped up for what is to come. The story is heading towards finding the One Piece and the final battle with the World Goverment.

Elbaf also feels like the last detour before reaching the key locations in the series and, therefore, the last chance for certain characters to shine. Usopp, as mentioned earlier, is probably getting his last moment to stand out on this island and the same goes for Robin. Therefore, Elbaf feels like a pivotal moment for the manga and that last "lighthearted" adventure before the grand finale.

Final thoughts

Chapter 1090 of the One Piece manga has generated a lot of excitement now that Elbaf is on the horizon. Much like Wano before it, Oda has been teasing this arc for years and it is now time to deliver the goods, which is something that the legendary mangaka has done on several occasions in the past.

