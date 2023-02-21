One Piece hint all but confirms Sanji is Eichiro Oda

A recent Reddit post by user u/rinnxoxo revealed that the One Piece volumes on Apple Books have Sanji listed as the author instead of Eichiro Oda. This seems to be a mixup on Apple's part, but One Piece fans follow their favorite mangaka's precedent in putting a humorous twist on everything.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, people have gone wild with their theories, which range from self-reflexive and plausible to absolutely wild. Many fans also shared their own trivia reaction knowledge in the comment section of the post, with some even suggesting that Eichiro Oda himself is Sanji.

Why was Sanji listed as the author of One Piece?

Fans took to Reddit after the reveal and several called it a foreshadowing, which holds merit since Oda's manner of foreshadowing has often been sudden and unexpected.

Some are left wondering if this implies that Sanji will be revealed as the narrator of the entire One Piece story after it had ended. This would make the narrative shown to fans as some form of a flashback or a story-within-a-story.

In such an instance, one is left to wonder why Sanji has been chosen as the character to do so, instead of the more obvious choices of Nami, or Robin. They even wonder why it isn't Brook who is immortal and can narrate the tale after his crewmates have passed on.

Other Redditors like u/KingOfTheNorthStar have taken a more plausible approach, remarking that the mix-up is nothing more than a simple error on the staff's part.

The idea holds merit as there is a cookbook that has a list of recipes based on Sanji's prepared dishes throughout the story. Oda and Sanji are listed as co-authors of the One Piece cookbook, so that might have led to this mix-up.

What fans are saying about Sanji being the author of One Piece

Most reactions to this mix-up have been lighthearted and humorous, with users finding absurd methods to connect Eichiro Oda and his creation as one person. Many refer to Sanji's womanizing tendencies to note how Oda might have based such traits on himself. Fans are also pointing out how Oda's replies to fan questions on SBS seem like something Sanji might say.

Several fans referred to Sanji's failed attempts to flirt with Nami and connect it with Oda's real-life marriage to a former Nami cosplayer. Another response that has been circling around is that Sanji is Oda's self-insert.

Yet others pointed out that Oda once worked part-time in a restaurant called Baratie. It was also the name of the fictional floating restaurant where Sanji had been serving as a cook before the Straw Hats brought him along on their journey.

Responses to this Reddit thread ascertain that fans share Oda's sense of humor. Sanji's nuanced character, with not one but two tragic backstories, make Oda's love for him evident. So saying that our favorite cook with a nosebleed might be based on the best-selling mangaka of all time will hardly be a stretch.

