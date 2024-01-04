One Piece: Is Hera stronger than Zeus? Explored

One Piece anime recently wrapped up the intense Wano arc and is now delving into the promising storyline of the Egghead Island arc. Zeus, originally introduced during the Whole Cake Island arc as one of Big Mom's trusted homies, took an unexpected turn, becoming Nami's loyal servant after being abducted by the Straw Hats.

Zeus' intriguing journey saw moments of betrayal and abandonment during the Wano arc. The revelation of Hera as Zeus' replacement has sparked fervent discussions among fans, especially concerning the overall power levels of the Straw Hat crew in their ongoing clash against the formidable Yonko.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

One Piece: Zeus is almost an equal to Hera

Expand Tweet

Zeus, initially a direct homie of Big Mom, took an unexpected turn when abandoned by the powerful Yonko. Seeking new alliances, Zeus became an indispensable ally to Nami during the Whole Cake Island arc, offering her formidable lightning abilities and strategic advantages.

Hera, introduced in the Wano Country arc as a replacement for Zeus, shares a similar origin. Crafted from a fragment of Big Mom's soul, Hera distinguishes herself with unwavering loyalty and a conceited demeanor. Both homies possess unique powers derived from their connection to Big Mom's soul.

Hera as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Crucially, there exists no canonical comparison between Hera and Zeus in terms of strength or combat utility. It is understood that they are equal in power, with any potential disparities likely stemming from their distinct personalities and mannerisms. Hera's loyalty contrasts with Zeus's amiable nature, creating nuanced differences beyond raw combat strength.

Considering Big Mom's formidable battle experience as a former member of the Rocks Pirates and a veteran Yonko, it's implied that Zeus, at his peak, was most potent when wielded by Big Mom herself. The transition to Nami, while empowering, places Zeus in a less experienced combatant's hands, potentially diminishing his effectiveness.

In a hypothetical battle between Hera and Zeus, their near-equal power levels suggest a tight competition. However, Hera's more battle-suited personality might give her the upper hand. Despite their comparable strength, Hera's conceited and assertive demeanor positions her as potentially more formidable in direct confrontations.

Zeus as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The current status of Hera and other homies remains shrouded in uncertainty after Big Mom's fall into a volcano, with her survival unconfirmed. This adds an additional layer of mystery to the fate and potential future encounters of these unique friends.

As the One Piece narrative progresses, fans eagerly anticipate revelations about Zeus, Hera, and the aftermath of Big Mom's perilous situation. Until then, the exploration of their powers, loyalties, and potential confrontations remains an engaging aspect of the ongoing saga.

Notably, Hera's absence post-Wano arc raises speculation about the potential clash with Zeus. With no mention or appearance, it remains uncertain whether their powers will ever collide. The fate of these characters thus hangs in the balance, leaving fans to wonder about the untold chapters of their story in the ever-expansive world of One Piece.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

As the One Piece manga approaches the conclusion of the Egghead Island arc, fans eagerly await resolutions for new characters and anticipate the evolution of Nami's power.

With Zeus in her possession, the dynamics of the Straw Hat crew are poised for significant shifts.