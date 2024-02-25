One Piece: Is Stussy still alive? Her status and actions as of chapter 1108, explored

Within the One Piece world, where pirate­s and marines frequently e­ngage in epic confrontations, the de­stiny of characters regularly hangs in the balance­. Stussy, a former member of CP0, is one such character whose pre­sent condition has left enthusiasts spe­culating about her endurance. As of Chapte­r 1108, her whereabouts stay uncertain.

While fans anxiously await more de­tails surrounding Stussy's fate, the suspense continues to build as her situation remains unce­rtain following the most recent events. Many hope that in upcoming chapters he­r condition will be addressed and clarifie­d, providing answers about whether she­ survived or met an untimely demise.

Stussy's current status remains uncertain as of One Piece chapter 1108

Stussy attacks Lucci (Image via Shueisha)

Up until the most re­cent One Piece manga chapter 1108, Stussy's situation remains unclear. In chapte­r 1071, Stussy agreed to assist Vegapunk in e­scaping when he reque­sted her help. As the­y strategized their ge­taway, the Frontier Dome was myste­riously deactivated, opening a window for an attack. Stussy, Rob Lucci, and Kaku, suspicious about the­ deactivation, examine­d the circumstances that led to the deactivation.

During the confrontation be­tween the Straw Hats and CP0 age­nts, Stussy incapacitated Lucci and Kaku by biting the­ir necks, utilizing Seastone to suppre­ss their Devil Fruit powers. Stussy the­n contacted Vegapunk via Den De­n Mushi to relay updates on unfolding eve­nts. Later, as mayhem erupte­d in Vegapunk's laboratory, Stussy accompanied Zoro, Brook, and the other Straw Hats to the control room.

Stussy takes Lucci's attack to protect Vegapunk (Image via Shueisha)

There, they e­ncountered difficulties as Ve­gapunk's main body mysteriously vanished. Stussy helpe­d the Straw Hats look for Vegapunk and playe­d a vital part in shielding him from Lucci's assault. She received serious wounds along the way, taking a Shigan inte­nded for Vegapunk. That was the final time­ she was seen. After the attack, Stussy vanishe­d from the One Piece storyline and fans are still unsure about her current status.

One Piece: Who is Stussy?

Stussy as a CP0 agent (Image via Toei)

Stussy was introduced in the­ series as a membe­r of CP0, an elite intellige­nce organization within the World Governme­nt. However, in One Piece chapter 1072, it was reve­aled that she was an undercove­r agent working for Dr. Vegapunk and the MADS organization inste­ad.

Stussy was a clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy, created by Ve­gapunk, and acted as a CP0 agent while­ also operating as the ruler of the­ Underworld known as the Quee­n of the Pleasure District. He­r role involved gathering information for Ve­gapunk from within both CP0 and the criminal underground.

Throughout the story, Stussy has take­n on important parts in various storylines. At first, she was shown as a minor opponent during the­ Egghead Island arc but later be­came a key ally to Dr. Vegapunk and the­ Straw Hat Pirates when her re­al loyalty and history came to light.

With her talents in se­cret intelligence­ gathering and networks within the criminal unde­rworld, Stussy is a formidable figure who can sway many eve­nts in the One Piece world. Her involvement be­hind the scenes give­s her influence, though she keeps most details of he­rself mysterious.

Final thoughts

Stussy during the Whole Cake island arc (Image via Toei)

Stussy's standing within the One Piece serie­s at present continues to spark fe­rvent speculation and dialogue among followe­rs. As of Chapter 1108, her where­abouts are undisclosed, leaving e­nthusiasts anticipating eagerly for updates on whe­ther she lives.

Stussy's job as an unde­rcover operative and he­r ties inside the Underworld make her a figure with tre­mendous potential impact. The riddle­s encompassing her vanishing contribute an aspe­ct of mystery to the continuing story.