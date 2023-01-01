One Piece chapter 1071 Spoilers: 5 biggest revelations yet

The spoilers and rawscans for One Piece chapter 1071 that have been released thus far have created quite a stir among fans eagerly anticipating the year's first release. The upcoming chapter, titled A Hero Appears, is a tense read owing to all the upcoming events that will take place over the next several weeks. No one knows how long the Egghead arc will go on for, but it has already won over viewers with its fast-paced story and seamless integration of mind-boggling lore, not to mention the promise of exciting fight scenes.

What is to come may make the enthralling Gear Five Luffy versus Awakened Zoan Lucci look like child's play. Here are five key spoilers from the forthcoming One Piece chapter 1071, which are both exciting and foreboding.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

5 key takeaways from One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers

1) Kuma will arrive at Red Port

According to the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1071, Kuma will arrive at Red Port and cause considerable panic among people as he makes his way to Mary Geoise. It is interesting to see him return to the very capital of the World Government, where he was once a slave.

Kuma was last seen on Momoiro Island in Paradise, where the Revolutionary Army has its base of operations. But then, out of nowhere, he just took off, surprising everyone. Since Red Port is the only legal route for crossing the Red Line, it is possible he is on his way to the New World, specifically Egghead Island, where his daughter's life is in danger.

Another major possibility is that Kuma will go on a rampage at Mary Geoise, like the ancient Iron Giant who attacked the capital in One Piece chapter 1071. Oda's model of resurrecting things from the past, such as Joy Boy, to move things forward suggests that it is very much a possibility.

2) The Straw Hats will receive some unexpected support

The Vegapunks have completed their packing and are ready to board the Thousand Sunny, according to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers. Edison, the Vegapunk satellite, says that he knows of one person on the island who can help them escape. However, he will be hesitant to contact them because doing so will make them a target of the World Government.

We have already seen Sentomaru betray the Marines by resisting the CP0 in order to assist the Straw Hats with the Seraphims, for which he also suffered grave injuries. Vegapunk, on the other hand, will have no qualms about requesting the assistance of this unidentified individual.

One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers reveal that when Vegapunk contacts them via a Den Den Mushi, it will seem that the person was awaiting the opportunity to be of use. Fans' imaginations have run wild with theories about who that person could be, but there is no way to know for sure right now.

3) Zoro vs Kaku

Lucci, Stussy, Kaku, and other CP0 members have arrived on Egghead Island, and fans have already witnessed Kaku being humiliated by Vegapunk's defense system, while Lucci was plastered by Luffy in what can hardly be called a match between equals.

Based on One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, Lucci will be discontented and will continue to disobey the Marines' order that no one should engage with a Yonko without their permission because it could lead to a war. Lucci does not consider Luffy to be a Yonko and will intend to fight on.

According to the spoilers, the Frontier Dome of Vegapunk's laboratory will mysteriously disappear, allowing the CP0 to invade. They will discover the Thousand Sunny, and Lucci will prompt Kaku to destroy the ship in order to prevent the Straw Hats from fleeing. However, according to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, Kaku's Rankyaku will be easily blocked by a resting Zoro. Disabling attacks while napping is further proof that the Straw Hats swordsman has also attained the level of a Yonko.

4) Kid will reach Elbaf

The Kid Pirates will make an unexpected appearance in this chapter. Fans will see Eustass Kid having a strange dream of huge fishes when he is awoken by his crewmate Killer. According to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, the latter will inform the captain that they are approaching an island and need a command on whether or not to land on the island.

This question will irritate Kid, but Killer is hesitant for a reason. He will reveal that they have arrived at the Giants' island, Elbaf. The silhouette of the island will then appear in the background, along with a delighted Kid.

Elbaf is a heavily guarded island populated by the mighty Giants, with whom even the Marines are wary of meddling. It is a place Usopp has always wanted to visit because he idolizes the warriors who live there. But more importantly, it is believed to be the location of the final Road Poneglyph.

The Road Poneglyphs are massive red blocks of imperishable material that bear strange writings. When all four of them are found, they will point to the location of the Grand Line's final island, Laugh Tale, which houses Gol D. Roger's One Piece.

If Kid discovers this Poneglyph, he may be the first individual to get to Laugh Tale. Unfortunately, for fans, Oda has a habit of leaving the storylines of the side characters in the background, and after this chapter, we may not hear about Kid for a long time.

5) Garp vs Blackbeard is coming soon

According to One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers, Vice Admiral Doll, the base commander of Marine Headquarters G-14 Branch, will be seen having a conversation with the former Marine Vice Admiral, Garp. Doll will direct Garp to report to Egghead Island, where Kizaru has requested all available battleships to carry out his plan.

But Garp will be reluctant as he will say that he has just arrived at the G-14 port. Then we will see an upbeat Garp telling a tearful Helmeppo that they will defeat the pirates and save Koby, who was kidnapped by Blackbeard.

It is unclear from the One Piece chapter 1071 spoilers if he will go to Egghead first or to the location where Law versus Blackbeard is unfolding. In any case, it appears that Garp will soon have to face Blackbeard. Fans have an idea of the extent of Garp's powers as he fought alongside the Pirate King to defeat the Rocks Pirates, but we have mostly heard about Garp's sheer awesomeness indirectly. We might finally see him in action.

However, there is a huge possibility of Garp's death in this encounter. Oda previously stated that fans will be treated to a battle royale-style situation in the new year and that someone may die in the fight. While it was previously speculated that Law, who was fighting Blackbeard, would be the one to die, it now appears that it will be Garp.

