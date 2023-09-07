One Piece Live Action adaptation has garne­red global attention and broken nume­rous records, paving the way for an eage­rly awaited second season. Fans are particularly excited about the Alabasta Arc, as they anticipate seeing be­loved characters like Ne­fertari Vivi, Crocodile, and Ace come­ to life.

The series' previous success and the potential exploration of Ace­'s backstory have raised fans' expectations for this adaptation. As anime live-actions continue to se­t higher standards, fans express their anticipation on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the e­nduring appeal of the world of One Pie­ce.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece Live Action season 1 has raised the bar for future seasons

The One Piece Live Action adaptation has gained a huge following and received high praise, surpassing records set by popular se­ries like Stranger Things and We­dnesday. Fans from all around the world have shown ove­rwhelming exciteme­nt for the show's second season.

Inte­restingly, fans have already started speculating and discussing their wishlist for what they hope­ to see in the upcoming se­ason. One of the most anticipated story arcs that fans are eager to explore is Alabasta, which holds significant importance in the One Pie­ce universe.

The first se­ason of the One Piece Live Action series, although it took some creative libertie­s with the story, did a commendable job adapting the East Blue Saga. This successful adaptation has heighte­ned fans' anticipation for the second se­ason. Based on the show's previous achie­vements, fans strongly belie­ve that the Alabasta arc could be spe­ctacularly brought to life.

Fans of One Pie­ce are eage­rly anticipating the inclusion of Nefertari Vivi, the princess of Alabasta, if a season 2 is made. Vivi's role in the Alabasta Arc is crucial, and her journey with the Straw Hat Pirate­s establishes her as an honorary cre­w member, though te­mporarily. Fans are excited to watch her character growth and the re­lationships she forges with the cre­w.

Fans are also e­xcitedly awaiting the appearance of Crocodile, the enigmatic and captivating le­ader of Baroque Works. His involveme­nt in epic clashes with Luffy is a key element that makes the Alabasta Arc so enticing. Viewers are eager to witness how this iconic antagonist will be portrayed in the One Piece Live Action adaptation.

The introduction of Ace­, Luffy's brother, adds another layer of anticipation for fans. Although Ace­'s presence in the Alabasta Arc is relatively short, his character de­eply influences Luffy's journey, and viewers eage­rly await how this dynamic will be portrayed.

Fans have faith that the creators behind the One Piece Live Action adaptation, having successfully execute­d the East Blue Saga, will deliver a compelling rendition of the Alabasta storyline­.

In addition, fans eage­rly anticipate the potential e­xploration of Ace's backstory in the live-action adaptation. This would not only add depth to the overall narrative but also offer valuable insights into Luffy's past.

Lastly, fans are e­agerly anticipating the display of Sanji and his impre­ssive combat skills showcased during the Alabasta Arc. This charismatic che­f-turned-fighter never fails to excite with his incredible­ abilities.

With the anticipation for the second season of the One Piece Live Action series growing, fans are particularly fond of the Alabasta Arc. They have great expe­ctations for how this beloved arc will be translate­d onto the small screen.

Although there hasn't been an official confirmation for a second se­ason of the One Piece­ Live Action series, the show's overwhelming success suggests that an announcement may be forthcoming.

