One Piece Live Action Season 2: Expected release date, cast, streaming details and more

It is official that Netflix has greenlit the production of One Piece live action season 2. In a recently released video, Eiichiro Oda not only thanked fans for their support but also confirmed that preparations for the second season are underway.

After finishing the first season and being simply blown away by it, fans had been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the second season. The upcoming season will adapt the long Alabasta Saga, which is also known as the Baroque Works Saga.

However, it is important to note that Oda has admitted that preparations for the next season will take some time. Thus, no official release date for One Piece live action season 2 has been announced as of yet. But based on the previous season, certain assumptions regarding the upcoming season can be made.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

When will One Piece live action season 2 be released?

Although productions for the first season were delayed due to COVID restrictions, One Piece live action season 2 can be expected to be produced much sooner. The first season was a labor of love for everyone involved, including Oda, and it showed. It was put together with a lot of thought and care and necessitated a lot of reshoots.

While these reshoots may have caused delays, they ensured an excellent end result. After all, the show single-handedly busted the myth that live-action adaptations are doomed to fail. Thus, the next installment is also expected to take a reasonable amount of time to wrap up.

Currently, productions for One Piece live action season 2 cannot begin as the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Even if the strike, which is quite significant, was not a problem, it would be impractical to expect the series to be released before a year considering the amount of VFX work that needs to be done to deliver a decent final product.

Thus, even if One Piece live action season 2 is going to be released in 2024, it will be in the second half. Otherwise, fans can expect the season to be released sometime in 2025.

Where to stream the upcoming season?

Sanji will be seen in action in One Piece live action season 2 (Image via Netflix)

One Piece live action season 1, which comprised eight episodes, was available to stream on Netflix. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that the following season will also be available on the same platform. However, given the length of the Alabasta Saga, which the next season is expected to cover, the number of episodes may be increased.

What to expect from season 2?

In the first season, fans of One Piece saw Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. In One Piece live action season 2, viewers will be introduced to two new characters, Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin, who will be joining the Straw Hat crew. The actors who will be playing these roles have not been revealed as of yet. However, Chopper and Robin will not be the only new characters in the upcoming season.

As Luffy and his crew travel to the Alabasta Kingdom and face off against the scheming criminal organization called Baroque Works, fans will get the opportunity to see a host of iconic characters, both heroes and villains, come to life on screen. This will include the formidable Crocodile, who will be seen engaging in multiple battles against Luffy. Thus, One Piece fans have a lot to be excited about. And, if everything goes well, there will be many more live action seasons for fans to enjoy.

