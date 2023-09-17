One Piece live-action season 2 needs to make a major change (& it's one everyone agrees on)

Netflix and Oda recently confirmed the production of One Piece live-action season 2 which presented the opportunity for the show to reflect upon the shortcomings of season 1 and prevail. Although One Piece live-action is on the better side of the scale, it has been getting mixed reviews from the audience due to its supposed lack of depth.

Fans across the world criticized the production of One Piece when Netflix announced the development of the live-action adaptation in 2020. This was because turning such a large and popular series into a live-action format is no simple task.

Netflix encountered many difficulties and objections when it revealed its ambitions to do so but the programme ultimately debuted in August 2023. Additionally, it also received negative and positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

One Piece live-action season 2 can prevail by increasing the number of episodes

Expand Tweet

With over 490 million copies in circulation and a devoted fan base across several cultures, One Piece is one of the most popular and adored manga and anime series of all time. The tale of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates have captivated readers for more than 20 years as they search for the One Piece, to become King of the Pirates.

While some praised the series for its vibrant graphics, adventurous spirit and viewing pleasure, others criticised it for its underwhelming CGI and lack of depth and passion. Looking over the years, it is rare to find any live-action series that has been able to fully portray the depth of emotions of the original storyline. The primary cause for its shortcoming, also felt by the audience is the show's attempt to jam too much information into too few episodes. This led to a hurried and shallow adaptation that failed to capture the spirit and beauty of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

Expand Tweet

What was originally thought out to be a 10-episode season turned out with only 8 episodes after production, most likely due to cuts in budget. Over 100 chapters and 53 episodes of the anime were used to adapt the first seven manga arcs, from Romance Dawn to Loguetown. This required each episode to condense many chapters or episodes into an hour-long format. Needless to say, that resulted in a frantic and disorganised narrative that omitted or skimmed over numerous significant information, situations, and character developments.

These modifications diminished the story's power and emotional relevance in addition to upsetting fans who wanted to witness their favourite scenes performed in real life.

Including action and humor, One Piece live-action season 2 should also have drama and tragedy. It is the story of Luffy and his crew's personal triumphs over adversity and their development as a group and as individuals. It also shows how they face obstacles and enemies with courage, and how they demonstrate their friendship and loyalty to one another. The crew encourages others to pursue their dreams and leaves their mark in a world rife with oppression and injustice.

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that the One Piece live-action season 2 should take its time and concentrate on the narrative. Each plot point, character, scene, line of conversation, and feeling has to be given greater time and consideration.

Fans believe that the show should respect the original work and the author's intent while still bringing something fresh and original to the table. Therefore, One Piece live-action season 2 is something that should be able to make the audience smile, sob, applaud, gasp, and feel something.

In conclusion, One Piece live-action season 2 has an opportunity to prove that it can be a respectable addition to the One Piece series and earn its way back into favor. The show has a chance to win over those who were turned off by the first season or doubted the entire endeavor. Moreover, the One Piece live-action season 2 may bring brand-new viewers to the fantastic world of One Piece.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.