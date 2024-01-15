One Piece manga's 2-week break has fans debating Luffy vs. Naruto in a boxing match

One Piece chapter 1104 will be officially released on January 21, 2024, and the spoilers are expected to arrive around 16-17 January 2024. The last actual chapter was released on December 27, 2023, and it has been over two entire weeks since the fandom has seen a new chapter.

The prolonged break has led fans to engage in imaginative matchups, notably sparking debates over a hypothetical confrontation between Luffy and Naruto. The anticipation continues to grow as enthusiasts await the next installment in Eiichiro Oda's narrative, eagerly counting down the days until the awaited release.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece's Luffy vs Naruto in a boxing match

Expand Tweet

During the extended break of the manga, fans have delved into imaginary boxing matchups between Luffy and Naruto, characters known for their Devil Fruit powers and chakra, respectively. Some argue that even without their supernatural abilities, Luffy's natural durability surpasses Naruto's.

Luffy fans claiming boxing isn't a martial art. (Image via Twitter @NakeemHere)

Despite Naruto fans citing martial arts experience, One Piece enthusiasts contend that Luffy's inherent talent makes him too formidable. Naruto supporters claim his superiority in hand-to-hand combat, met with One Piece fans emphasizing the specific context of a boxing match. They argue that boxing is a form of hand-to-hand combat and not a martial art. The consensus leans heavily toward Luffy, lauding his natural durability and strength.

Fan arguments in favor of Luffy. (Image via Twitter @NakeemHere)

Expand Tweet

This ongoing debate, resurfacing amidst the manga hiatus, explores hypothetical scenarios beyond the characters' unique powers. While the specifics of a no-holds-barred fight remain uncharted due to the distinct nature of their abilities, the focus on a boxing match has elevated discussions, fueling the age-old Luffy vs. Naruto rivalry to new heights within the fandom.

One Piece's extended break

Bartholomew Kuma as shown in the anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece manga, usually adhering to a chapter-week, one-week break schedule, has disrupted the routine for fans. Chapter 1102 dropped on December 24, 2023, followed by an intended break. However, leaks for chapter 1103 surfaced during this break, with the full fan translation available on December 27, 2023.

Although officially released on January 5, 2024, chapter 1103 essentially acted as a break week for fans who accessed it unofficially in December. The scheduled one-week break post-official release has extended the manga hiatus to over two weeks. Chapter 1104 is now anticipated for release on January 21, 2024.

Jewellery Bonney as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animations)

This unorthodox sequence effectively transforms what was initially planned as a one-week break into a two-week break, leaving fans experiencing withdrawal since the last official release on December 27, 2023.

Despite the disruptions, the anime and manga community remains patient, eagerly awaiting the next chapter and understanding the importance of supporting Eiichiro Oda's well-being, especially since One Piece has entered its final saga.

Final Break

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead, One-Piece Chapter 1104 is officially set for release on January 21, 2024, accessible on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform. The anticipation is high as Chapter 1103 concluded with Kuma facing Saturn.

Speculations abound, suggesting Chapter 1104 might delve into a disconnected flashback or escalate the intensity, initiating the anticipated showdown between Kuma and Saturn. Fans eagerly await the next installment to unravel the unfolding events in this thrilling saga.