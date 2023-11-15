One Piece revealed which character deserves the "best anime dad" title

One Piece chapter 1098 resolved many different mysteries by unraveling the fates of Kuma and Bonney and the tragic destiny of Ginny. Disclosed within its pages is the heart-wrenching truth of Bonney's adoption by Kuma, the aftermath of Ginny and Bonney's abandonment by Celestial Dragons due to the dreaded Sapphire Scale disease, and Kuma's sacrificial transformation into a cyborg.

The profound depth of Kuma's paternal sacrifice has resonated strongly with fans, prompting the bestowal of the title "Best Anime Dad." As the chapter delves into these intricate narratives, it sets the stage for an emotionally charged exploration of familial bonds and sacrifices.

One Piece: Bartholomew Kuma is inarguably one of the best anime dads ever

Bartholomew Kuma as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1098 unveiled a character deserving of the coveted Best Anime Dad title - Bartholomew Kuma. This revelation not only showcased the intricacies of Kuma's character but also highlighted the depth of his paternal sacrifice for Jewelry Bonney.

The poignant narrative begins with the selfless actions of Ginny, Bonney's biological mother. Chapter 1098 discloses that Ginny dedicated her remaining life to ensuring Bonney's safety, navigating the seas, and exposing herself to natural light. This act of devotion was a prelude to the tragedy that unfolded, as Ginny succumbed to the Sapphire Scale disease, leaving behind a daughter burdened with the same ailment.

Bonney, as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma, originally a member of the Revolutionary Army, emerges as the unsung hero and foster father in the wake of Ginny's demise. His commitment to Bonney's welfare leads to a heartbreaking decision to resign from the Revolutionary Army to focus on her. The revelation that Bonney's life is limited to ten years due to the Sapphire Scale disease added a ticking clock to Kuma's paternal dedication.

What sets Kuma apart in the realm of anime dads is the profound extent of his sacrifices. As unveiled in chapter 1098, Kuma undergoes harrowing experiments, willingly transforming into a cyborg and becoming a government puppet. This transformation, a desperate bid to secure Bonney's survival, showcases the lengths Kuma is willing to go to for the sake of his adopted daughter.

Kuma's struggles as shown in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The emotional resonance of Kuma's story is further amplified by the revelation that Bonney's biological father abandoned both mother and daughter. In stepping up to care for Bonney, Kuma inarguably became one of the best anime dads, although anime dads are often depicted as absent or morally flawed characters.

Kuma's long-awaited backstory serves as a poignant exploration of fatherhood, answering lingering questions about his actions and sacrifices. Once shrouded in mystery, his character is now humanized through the lens of parental love and sacrifice, making him a standout candidate for the title of the best anime dad ever.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1099 will be released on November 26, 2023, so anticipation is high for deeper insights into Kuma's character and the precise means by which Bonney was saved. The upcoming chapter promises to unravel more layers of this emotionally charged narrative, leaving readers eager for revelations.

