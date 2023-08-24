One Piece's Elbaf arc will see these three titans finally make their moves

In the expansive and captivating world of One Piece, a select few characters have remained an enigma, hiding their true intentions and sparking countless debates among fans. The three figures that stand out amongst them all are Monkey D. Dragon, Red-Haired Shanks, and the cunning Blackbeard.
For years, devotees have eagerly awaited the unveiling of their motivations. Surprisingly, the recent Egghead Island arc provided insight into their plans and actions, granting a glimpse into the minds of these mysterious individuals. As the story races towards its climax, all eyes are now fixed on Dragon, Shanks, and Blackbeard as they prepare for their next moves in the highly anticipated Elbaf arc.
Disclaimer - This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.
One Piece: The three titans' motivation behind reaching Elbaf
In the vast world of One Piece, certain characters have always remained mysterious, with their motives and actions shrouded in secrecy. Yet, they wield an intriguing and powerful influence over the narrative.
Among these figures are Blackbeard, Red-Haired Shanks, and Monkey D. Dragon, the revolutionary. Their recent appearances during the Egghead Island arc has only heightened the excitement surrounding what promises to be a pivotal moment in the series, the Elbaf arc.
With the impending conclusion of One Piece, the motivations and enigmatic presence of these three titans have become increasingly intriguing. The Egghead Island arc gave fans a glimpse into their activities, sparking anticipation about their roles in the upcoming Elbaf arc.
Blackbeard's recent attack on Law and his acquiring Kuzan as a crewmate further ensures that Blackbeard will pursue the One Piece, which will lead him to Elbaf. This, along with the news of Shanks and Luffy possibly being on Elbaf, might compel him to capitalize on the situation to potentially dispose of Shanks or acquire a powerful devil fruit during the arc.
The upcoming appearance of Red-Haired Shanks in the Elbaf arc is driven by several compelling factors. His determination to find the One Piece, along with his knowledge of the Road Poneglyphs, leads him to Elbaf, a place believed to hold the fourth Poneglyph.
This, along with the strong Viking inspirations behind Shanks, who is also presumably inspired by the Norse God Tyr, and Elbaf, who is inspired by Norse mythology makes his appearance during the arc evident.
The strong bond between Shanks and Monkey D. Luffy, as well as the Straw Hat Pirates' journey to Elbaf and their shared history, sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated reunion.
Furthermore, recent encounters between Shanks and Eustass Kid hint at intriguing developments. With these motivations in play, Shanks' presence in Elbaf promises to be a pivotal and highly awaited moment in the One Piece story.
Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, has always been a mysterious character in One Piece. When he revealed his vow to protect Ohara's legacy during the Egghead Island arc, fans were left with many unanswered questions.
As the Straw Hat Pirates continue their journey to Elbaf, it seems likely that there will be a connection between the ancient giants and Saul, who now embodies Ohara's knowledge and will, as well as the Road Poneglyph. The motivations behind Dragon's commitment to safeguarding Ohara's will are expected to play a central role in the narrative of the Elbaf arc.
Final thoughts
As the Egghead Island arc progresses, it becomes clear that an important turning point is approaching in the story. Unexpected characters like Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn raise the stakes and add to the suspense.
It's beginning to seem highly probable that this arc will end with the Straw Hat Pirates embarking on a journey to Elbaf, a legendary location, which will set up significant encounters and feature revelations that will shape the future of the One Piece world.
